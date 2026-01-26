Use Up Extra Mashed Potatoes In This Comforting Polish Dish

If you love European cuisine and want to try your hand at cooking up a little comfort food, start with something potato-based. One Polish dish in particular is filled with warmth and great taste, and just so happens to be an excellent way to use up leftover mashed potatoes. Pierogi are simple and delicious dumplings that start with a dough made from minimal ingredients. They can be filled with a number of savory items, among which include mashed potatoes.

Tasting Table spoke with an expert, cookbook author and food writer Natasha Kravchuk, to get her tips for making the perfect pierogis. Of using up leftover mashed potatoes, Kravchuk says, "I would just re-mash them up a little bit by hand to loosen them up, but I wouldn't reheat them." She notes that the advantage of repurposing your leftovers is that they cool to a slightly firmer texture, making them an ideal filling for the traditional dish. Another tip is to only use homemade mashed potatoes made from actual potatoes rather than instant flakes or similar, as these pre-cooked varieties will not achieve the proper consistency.

Kravchuk explains that, even if your mashed potatoes contain an addition of dairy or similar ingredients, they can be easily transformed into picture-perfect pierogi filling. A little bit of creativity goes a long way here and you can consider other additions to truly make this dish shine. Just be sure to start with a scratch-made dough for your homemade pierogi recipe for optimal mouthfeel.