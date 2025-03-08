The One Ingredient That Turns Pierogi Into A Magical Dessert

The tender, chewy exterior of a pierogi always instills excitement in the diner, even before they know what flavorful future the dumpling holds for them. The first bite typically reveals cheese and potatoes or meat, but the doughy pockets don't have to be for savory ingredients alone — a fruity filling sweetens pierogi into a sumptuous dessert.

Most pierogi you'll encounter will have a savory interior, but filling the dumplings with fruit isn't completely rare. The treats are found across Poland, from where pierogi are originally. The fruit-filled desserts are like handheld pies, although the exterior is softer due to boiling rather than baking. The tenderness of both the pierogi dough and fruit makes the dessert melt in your mouth like a dream.

The process of making the dessert is just like any other homemade pierogi; make the dough with flour, eggs, oil, salt, and water before kneading and allowing it to rest. Afterward, roll it out into a thin sheet and cut out circular pieces using a cookie cutter or cup. Chop up your choice of fruit and sprinkle it with flour and sugar before spooning a small amount onto the center of each piece of dough. You can shape the pierogi manually or use an empanada press for the handheld desserts.