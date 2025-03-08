The One Ingredient That Turns Pierogi Into A Magical Dessert
The tender, chewy exterior of a pierogi always instills excitement in the diner, even before they know what flavorful future the dumpling holds for them. The first bite typically reveals cheese and potatoes or meat, but the doughy pockets don't have to be for savory ingredients alone — a fruity filling sweetens pierogi into a sumptuous dessert.
Most pierogi you'll encounter will have a savory interior, but filling the dumplings with fruit isn't completely rare. The treats are found across Poland, from where pierogi are originally. The fruit-filled desserts are like handheld pies, although the exterior is softer due to boiling rather than baking. The tenderness of both the pierogi dough and fruit makes the dessert melt in your mouth like a dream.
The process of making the dessert is just like any other homemade pierogi; make the dough with flour, eggs, oil, salt, and water before kneading and allowing it to rest. Afterward, roll it out into a thin sheet and cut out circular pieces using a cookie cutter or cup. Chop up your choice of fruit and sprinkle it with flour and sugar before spooning a small amount onto the center of each piece of dough. You can shape the pierogi manually or use an empanada press for the handheld desserts.
What fruits should you use for dessert pierogi?
Blueberries are a common ingredient for the treat in Poland, and their sweet, tart flavor makes the perfect filling. To brighten them up a little, mix in a dash of lemon zest along with the flour and sugar. A dollop of sour cream is commonly eaten with blueberry pierogi, and the creamy, tangy topping works well with the treat. However, you can opt for whipped cream or creme fraiche, instead.
Apples are another popular fruit in Poland, and although they're not a common filling for pierogi, they definitely make them more delicious. Take inspiration from a fried apple hand pie and fill the pierogi with sweet, warming flavors. Cinnamon and apple cider give the pierogi a cozy flair while a mix of Granny Smith and Honeycrisp apples keep the filling sweet and tart. Soften the chopped apples in a pot with the cider, brown sugar, and cinnamon before spooning them into each circular piece of dough.
Strawberries are another delicious filling for pierogi, and you can enhance them with fresh herbs like sage or mint or let their sweet taste be the dominant flavor. After removing the leaves and cutting them up, add the strawberries to the pierogi dough and boil them. Top off the tender dumplings with some sweetened sour cream and fresh mint or basil leaves.