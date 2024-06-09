Your Empanada Press Is Key For Handheld Desserts

What better way to enjoy dessert than digging in with both hands? Or perhaps, just one hand. Is an empanada a sandwich? A dumpling? Something entirely different? Whichever way you classify empanadas — whether sweet, savory, or somewhere in between — an empanada press is an essential tool for making the most convenient and delicious desserts. Put your empanada press to work on handheld sweet treats so you can save time and savor the flavor. The hand pie possibilities are seemingly endless with an innumerable amount of pie types and flavors from around the world.

One major consideration for turning your pie into a portable handheld is the crust factor. Because an empanada press is typically used for adding filling to the dough and sealing it up, you're going to want to choose a crust with enough structural integrity to handle filling and crimping. Ideally, this would be a traditional "double crust" pie. Too thin or stretchy of a dough won't work correctly under the weight of your filling. Creating the right crust as a base will ensure your pie can be optimally empanada-fied.