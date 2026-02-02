The Best Tostitos Dip Is More Delicious Than It Has Any Right To Be

Tostitos might be most famous for its vast array of tortilla chips, but it also makes quite a few dips to accompany all of those variously flavored chips. Commonly seen at social functions like Super Bowl parties or summer cookouts, the dips might not usually be on your radar to grab at the store for anything other than a casual group gathering. The jarred salsas are definitely a decent choice, but the allure of the Velveeta-yellow queso dip is often hard to ignore. We ranked eight Tostitos dips from worst to best, and the clear winner was the Hot Spicy Queso.

After sampling eight different Tostitos dips, eaten with Tostitos chips, of course, and evaluating them based on texture and flavor balance, our taste taster, who prefers spicier heat levels, was surprised by how much she loved that Hot Spicy Queso dip, especially for a store-bought jar of queso. Compared to other products labeled "hot" or "spicy," which usually disappoint our tester, the Hot Spicy Queso was "downright fiery." The balance of both chile and bell peppers with cheddar, parmesan, and Monterey Jack cheeses was a winning combination. Our taste tester appreciated not only the strong heat from the chile peppers, but also what she calls a deeper, vegetal sweetness brought by the bell peppers.