8 Tostitos Dips, Ranked Worst To Best

When you're in the mood for a snack, there are few combos that are more delicious than chips and dip. Sure, you can make your own salsa at home or even whip up a homemade smoky white queso dip, but that's not as convenient as simply snagging a jarred dip at the store along with a bag of chips. One of the most well-known dip brands on grocery store shelves is Tostitos, which offers a variety of different flavors to dip your chips into. And whether you're more of a fresh salsa person or you tend toward the richer, creamier, queso end of the spectrum, Tostitos has you covered.

I tasted my way through eight of Tostitos' different dips, testing them all with Tostitos tortilla chips, to help give you a better idea of which ones you might want to try. I also ranked them, starting with my least favorite and finishing with the very best. I focused on both flavor balance and texture, and for reference, my taste leans spicy. Take a closer look at these Tostitos dip offerings, and your next snack sesh might just be your best yet.