Aldi Vs Costco: Who Has The Better Deal On Frozen Chicken Wings?

Chicken wings are already an affordable, easy-to-cook cut, but for hectic game day parties or throw-together dinners, a bag of frozen wings is always handy. To get the most cluck for your buck, it helps to buy wings from grocers known for great deals, such as Aldi and Costco. We did some math to find out which of these chains sells cheaper house-brand frozen wings, and while the results were close, Costco ultimately triumphed.

First, let's look at Aldi's Kirkwood Frozen Chicken Wings, not to be confused with Costco's Kirkland Signature Chicken Wings, the other product in this showdown. Aldi's meat is so affordable due to its commitment to private labeling, as is the case with these uncooked wings, which cost only $13.15 online for a four-pound bag (or 21 cents per ounce). However, Kirkland Signature Chicken Wings come in a whopping 10-pound bag for $31.77 online. That seems more expensive than Aldi's at a glance, but when you do the math, Costco's wings actually come out to 20 cents per ounce.

Incidentally, fresh chicken wings are some of the best-value cuts of meat to buy at Costco, making the warehouse chain a reliable stop for the cheapest flats and drums. But while Kirkland's product is a slightly cheaper pick over Aldi's for your Super Bowl wing recipes, with prices this close, you may wonder which of the two items is better quality. Examining their ingredients, as well as customer feedback, revealed yet more surprising facts about their value and taste.