This Is Hands-Down The Best Olive Garden Appetizer You Can Order

Since its founding in 1982, Olive Garden has made a name for itself with all-you-can-eat breadsticks, generous hospitality, tasty pasta, and even a wide array of entrees that aren't pasta that keep customers coming back for more. In the 40+ years since its birth in Orlando, Florida, Olive Garden has not only expanded to over 900 locations, but the restaurant has also created a massive footprint in pop culture, appearing in sketches on Saturday Night Live, tongue-in-cheek punk songs, and an extended bit where Jimmy Fallon ended up owning the rights to the catchphrase "When you're here, you're family." Marketing and sheer volume of locations has a lot to do with the chain's ubiquitousness, but none of that would matter if the restaurant didn't serve some pretty good food. All good meals start with a bang, which is why we highly recommend you kick your Olive Garden meal off with the toasted ravioli appetizer.

We ranked eight of Olive Garden's appetizers and found some hits and misses. While we were incredibly disappointed with the calamari and ranked it last, the hearty and delicious toasted ravioli took the crown. The square raviolis are filled with beef, breaded, and fried then served alongside the chain's signature marinara sauce, which proves to be the perfect complementary dip. "If I had to pick just one Olive Garden app to order again, it would be this," we wrote. "Who knew finger-food ravioli could taste so good?"