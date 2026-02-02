Colorado's Best Italian Restaurant Features The Only Pasta Flight In The State (And It's In The Heart Of Denver)

For occasions you don't want to risk ruining a tricky Italian dish, it may be wiser to visit one of the best Italian restaurants in your state. On our list of some of the best Italian restaurants across the nation, one restaurant in Denver is thrilling guests with friendly service and homemade pasta served in flights, an order that lets guests taste several different kinds of pasta in one sitting.

On the nightly happy hour menu available from 3 to 6 p.m., Tavernetta offers a pasta flight that delivers half-orders of rigatoni cacio e pepe, rigatoni alla gricia, bucatini carbonara, and bucatini all'amatriciana to tables. This kind of option not only helps reduce decision fatigue but allows guests to compare and contrast the different pasta recipes. The pasta is served in courses, allowing guests to detect flavors and different preparation styles, like the cheesy, peppery cacio e pepe and the rich rigatoni all gricia made with guanciale (a cured pork similar to pancetta). One guest noticed that the bucatini carbonara offered a distinct flavor of egg yolk that is often missing in many restaurant recipes.

Located on 16th Street in downtown Denver, Tavernetta has been marked Bib Gourmand by the Michelin Guide, and visitors admit that the restaurant lives up to the hype. "Their burrata makes dreams come true," gushed a fan on TikTok. The restaurant accommodates walk-ins for its bar, patio, and lounge, so you don't even need a reservation to stroll in and get digging into plates of pasta.