Is It Actually Safe To Clean Your Countertops With Windex?

It's crucial to clean your kitchen counters daily to remove crumbs, spills, and germs. This will protect your countertop material from stains and scratches and keep your food preparation area sanitized and safe. However, before you just blindly choose the most popular all-purpose kitchen cleaner, consider your countertop material. Some countertops are easily damaged by certain chemicals or cleaning products like Windex.

Traditional Windex is a glass cleaner that contains water, soap, and solvents. While some versions contain ammonia, others are ammonia-free. The brand also makes multi-surface disinfectants that can be used to kill germs on kitchen counters. However, while Windex is one of the best kitchen cleaners according to online reviews, it depends on which product you choose. You should never use traditional Windex (or any cleaner that contains ammonia) to clean certain countertop materials like quartz, quartzite, granite, and marble.

You can, however, use Windex's multi-surface cleaner or Windex Vinegar Glass Cleaner on most countertop materials, including granite, marble, and Formica. You can also use it to remove grease from your kitchen walls or countertops. Just don't use it on unsealed natural stone, butcher-block, or natural wood countertops. If you have any doubts about whether a certain kitchen cleaning solution is safe for your countertops, refer to the installer's instructions for maintenance (or the manufacturer's recommendations) before trying it out.