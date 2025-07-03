14 Absolute Best Kitchen Cleaners, According To Online Reviews
We get it: Keeping your kitchen clean can be a challenge. There are hardly enough hours in the day to get everything on your to-do list done. When you suddenly realize that your oven and fridge are covered with fingerprints, the dishwasher is smelling a little funky, and you haven't scrubbed the microwave in a while, it can all add up to mean time spent cleaning that you'd rather be spending, well, literally any other way.
Even the pros like Ina Garten have cleaning tips for keeping a kitchen spotless, so the good news here is that you're not alone when you're feeling overwhelmed. We wanted to know just what kitchen cleaners others swear by, because keeping the right tools on hand is key. So, we started researching.
In order to come up with a list, we started by making a note of different cleaners that you might want to keep on hand for daily or weekly use. Then, we headed out to Amazon to see what people were buying and recommending. To make it onto our list, we looked for highly-rated cleaners that had hundreds (if not thousands or tens of thousands) of reviews from customers who found these products worked well, were affordable, easy to use, and long-lasting. These are the ones that checked all the boxes for many, many customers.
Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day All-Purpose Cleaner
Some smells can make you love your kitchen: There's freshly-baked sandwich bread, a batch of brown butter chocolate chip cookies, right out of the oven, and a pleasantly-scented lemon cleaner. Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day All-Purpose Cleaner comes in a few different scents, but it's the lemon verbena in particular that gets a ton of praise from customers who say it smells so good that they find themselves actually wanting to use it.
We've all gotten those cleaners that claim to be all-purpose, only to discover that they leave much to be desired. That's not the case here, and according to online reviews, there's no streaking on shiny surfaces, none of the sticky, tacky feeling that some can leave behind, and it does just as well with grease as it does with dirt. Some customers even report it's great for cleaning up after insect infestations, and when you add in the fact that it's cruelty-free, great for kitchen or bathroom cleanup, and safe for all surfaces, it's easy to see why so many customers make this their go-to cleaner.
Lysol Kitchen Pro Spray Cleaner and Degreaser
It doesn't take much to get that greasy buildup on your stovetop and kitchen counters: Make pan-fried coconut shrimp once for dinner, and you'll find that oil has somehow managed to get everywhere. Fortunately, many reviews say Lysol's Kitchen Pro Spray Cleaner and Degreaser is made for just those kinds of messes. Lysol is perhaps most famous as a disinfectant, it makes sense that this product, too, is advertised as killing 99.9% of bacteria and viruses.
That makes it sound like it should be harsh and unpleasant to use, but customers overwhelmingly report the opposite. It gets high praise for having the kind of extreme cleaning power that greasy messes need, but it also leaves behind a pleasant smell that's described as the sort of scent that lets you know things are really clean. As one reviewer wrote on Amazon, "If my kitchen had a superhero, it would be Lysol Pro Kitchen Cleaner! ... Whether it's last night's cooking disaster or just daily grime, this cleaner handles it all effortlessly. My kitchen has never looked (or smelled) fresher!"
Weiman Stainless Steel Wipes
Stainless steel is popular for a lot of reasons: It's durable, it's easy to disinfect, and when it comes to decor, it'll look great in a vintage kitchen or a modern one. Stainless steel trash cans are a must for a clean-smelling kitchen, but you'll need to keep those surfaces clean and fingerprint-free, too. That can be a challenge, but customers swear by Weiman's stainless steel wipes for an easy fix.
These wipes not only get rid of fingerprints, streaks, and smears, but they'll help protect your stainless steel surfaces, too. There's no messing around with creams and cloths, and customers love how easy it is to grab one of the disposable wipes and clean as you go. They're great on all stainless steel surfaces, and customers mention that they don't leave streaks. Since you're using thin wipes instead of thick cloths, it's easy to get into areas around handles and controls. They don't dry out if kept sealed in the containers, remove even grease from surfaces, and are scent-free.
Method All-Purpose Cleaner
If there's one thing that we love more than an all-purpose cleaner, it's one that works as well on glass surfaces as it does on countertops and tables. According to reviews for Method's All-Purpose Cleaner, that's exactly what you'll find here. For anyone who has a lot of shiny tiles, glass-fronted cabinets, or reflective backsplashes, an all-purpose cleaner that doesn't leave streaks can be a huge time-saver.
Method also prides itself on sustainability, being cruelty-free, and putting out plant-based cleaning products that aren't as harsh on the environment as others. That might sound like you'd be sacrificing cleaning power, but customers report that it's tough without being harsh, and it's long-lasting, too. One review mentions that they're thrilled to have found a cleaner that doesn't trigger their allergies, while another says they love it for the fresh, light, grapefruit scent that's a little different than other cleaners.
Glisten Garbage Disposer Cleaner
Kitchens can be full of all kinds of sneaky odors, and your garbage disposal can definitely be the source. Letting ordinary soap run through it isn't enough to keep gunk from building up and odors from wafting out, and that's where Glisten's Garbage Disposal Cleaner comes in. The foaming, bleach alternative cleaner is designed to be used as a weekly treatment; you might want to give this one a try if you find that home remedies just aren't cutting it.
It's easy to use, too, with customer reviews saying that's a huge selling point. You don't have to handle the cleaning agent at all: Each pouch has four uses, which get dropped into the disposal. Customers report that funky smells are gone, with some saying it's affordable and easy enough to use that they consider it a part of their regular cleaning routine. Since starting, it's prevented problems before they occur — even eliminating those pesky bugs and flies that can be attracted by food residue.
Weiman Cooktop Cleaner Spray
We're going to keep coming back to the multi-purpose aspect of many of the cleaners we're talking about here, because a multi-purpose cleaner that does what it claims is worth its weight in gold. Weiman's Cooktop Cleaner Spray might have "cooktop" in the name, but it's a degreaser that also works well on microwaves and air fryer baskets. (Pro tip: You can make cleaning a microwave much easier by putting a water-and-vinegar solution in it, and letting it run for just a few minutes.)
This particular cleaner has thousands of outstanding ratings, and there are a lot of customers who confirm that it's tough enough to cut through the worst grease spills, but non-abrasive enough that it's the only thing they'll use on a glass cooktop. Many say that the product is easy to use, there's little to no scrubbing involved, and there's a streak-free shine left behind every time.
Zep Oven and Grill Cleaner
Let's talk about one of the worst parts of cleaning your kitchen — and, by extension, your outdoor kitchen, too. We're talking about your grills, because it doesn't take much for your brand-new grill (or kitchen oven) to become absolutely encrusted with carbon deposits. The good news is that there are plenty of customers who swear by Zep Oven and Grill Cleaner, and it's also great for surfaces like drip pans and rotisseries.
Customer reviews mention that spraying this and letting it sit for around 10 minutes makes magic happen, creating a tough foam that clings to surfaces, including the underside of grills. It's a little more toward the side of being an industrial cleaner, so you'll need to wear gloves and make sure there's adequate ventilation. If you put off these seemingly monumental cleaning tasks, this'll make things so much easier. Another thing customers love is that it works not only on stainless steel grills, but on porcelain and ceramic surfaces, too.
Windex Original
Windex has been a staple in homes for a long time, and that's no exaggeration — it first hit the market back in 1936. While there are a lot of times that you might be able to swap in a more affordable, no-name brand in place of one of the big names, customers swear by Windex and say nothing else compares.
Windex has built a brand on streak-free glass cleaning, and what's the point of cleaning glass surfaces if you're only replacing the dirt with streaks? For anyone who thinks that they might have limited glass surfaces to use this one, keep in mind that customers say it's their go-to for giving stovetops an added shine, and it is — of course — invaluable for mirrors and glass tables. It's not just for the kitchen, either, with many adding it's invaluable for keeping computer monitors and television screens clean and shiny, and that it's also the go-to for keeping car windows clean, too. If there's anything we love, it's cleaning products we can use in every room, and Windex is still a dependable winner.
Mr. Clean Magic Eraser
Mr. Clean's Magic Eraser is one of those cleaning products that seems like it would be too good to be true. It's marketed as being a sponge that can remove everything from food spills to rust residue, and if you love saving glass food jars for reusing and storing leftovers, the Magic Eraser claims to help you remove the glue from labels, too. The list of uses goes on and on, and the claims are legit according to a ton of favorable online reviews.
Those who love the Magic Eraser really love it, with one Amazon reviewer writing, "This is one of the best cleaning inventions ever to hit the market. ... Our home would never be without them." One of the most commonly mentioned uses is for removing gunk from the oven, and they're also great for painted surfaces, too. Some customers note that they cut theirs into smaller pieces, which would be particularly helpful to get into hard-to-reach places. The number of customers who say they'll buy these again (for multiple rooms in their homes) speaks volumes.
Finish Dishwasher Cleaner Liquid
According to Amazon customer reviews, people sing the praises about how Finish's Dishwasher Cleaner not only keeps the dishwasher clean and smelling fresh, but there's also a noticeable difference in how well it cleans the dishes. Some even say that they had no idea that their dishwasher was just dirty, and they bought this cleaner as a last-ditch effort to try to prolong the life of their appliance. Problems disappeared, with some saying that it's made a ton of difference with appliances more than a decade old.
Anyone with hard water knows it can be brutal on appliances, and getting rid of limescale buildup can be a chore. Finish advertises this cleaner as being able to do just that, and customers confirm that it does. The result is a dishwasher that cleans more evenly, with no more clogs due to limescale, grease, and buildups. Sick of pre-washing all your dishes? This might be the solution.
Active Distiller Citric Acid Cleaner
Dishwashers aren't the only appliance that can be ruined with hard water, and if you happen to be dealing with this incredibly common problem, you know it can be something of a never-ending struggle. Active's descaling cleaner can help you keep things like coffee makers and kettles free of that limescale buildup, and not only will it make your appliances work better, but it'll make them last longer, too.
That's according to a lot of customers who have turned to this for a whole host of uses, with some reporting good results when used on metal pet food bowls, in humidifiers, water dispensers, and some even use it on cat and rabbit litter trays. Many reviews say that it works quickly, minimizes scrubbing, and hard-to-reach areas are no longer problematic (since you're using a solution to soak). Customers also stress to follow the directions, because a little bit goes a long way. The cleaner with a ton of uses, both in the bathroom as well as in the kitchen.
Bar Keepers Friend Cleaner and Rust Removal
There are some parts of your kitchen that might need a little extra TLC, like faucets, knobs, and handles. That's where Bar Keepers Friend can help because it's a soft cleaner designed to work on materials like brass, stainless steel, and porcelain. It's also designed to remove things like rust and water stains, which are precisely the sorts of things you can leave until tomorrow just a few too many times.
Fortunately, customers say this cleaner works like a charm. Some swear by it to rejuvenate their stainless steel pots and pans, while others say it gets rid of water stains and spots, that yellow tint that can make porcelain look not-so-new, and rust stains around drains. Some note that it'll even remove stains from purple hair masks, while others say it's great for fixing the bottoms of pots and pans after they've accidentally been burnt. A small amount does a lot, and plenty say it's the kind of cleaner that you should keep on hand — you never know when you'll need it.
Pledge Moisturizing Wood Oil
Getting your kitchen really, truly clean — the kind of clean that makes you stand back and admire a job well done — means cleaning those often-overlooked places, too. When was the last time you wiped down the windowsills or that shelf where you have your favorite mugs displayed? What about giving those leather cushions on the kitchen chairs a wipe-down? As unlikely as it might seem, Pledge's wood oil works to clean all of those and add an extra shine that customers swear by.
It's highly praised for giving wood furniture and accents a like-new sheen, with many customers noting that it works so well that it brings out details in the wood grain. Although it's officially said to be used for wood and sealed leather, some reviewers also noted that after what ended up being a happy accident, they also used it to polish stainless steel. Others are thrilled that, instead of leaving an odd film like some wood cleaners, Pledge leaves a protective finish. The smell is described as pleasant, mild, and not overwhelming.
Howard Butcher Block Conditioner
Adding a butcher block to the end of a kitchen island is a great way to add space and functionality, and there's one product that thousands of customers trust to care not only for their wood butcher blocks, but also cutting boards, and other wooden surfaces that you need to keep food-safe. Howard's Butcher Block Conditioner cleans and seals, while adding a protective (and yes, food-safe) coating that also helps prevent cracking. To say customers are obsessed with what this stuff does is putting it mildly, with tons of reviews saying that it not only cleans and protects, but also brings out the shine and the natural patterns of the wood, too.
From bamboo to maple to teak, it works on all kinds of woods — and it's even restored life to decades-old centerpieces. Customers love that just a thin coating can remove scratches and imperfections, is completely food-safe, and that just a monthly re-application keeps everything looking fresh and new — all while not compromising on food safety.
Methodology
In order to put together a list of recommended cleaning products, we relied on input from hundreds, thousands, and in some cases, tens of thousands of customers who have purchased, used, and reviewed these products. In addition to selecting those with an overwhelming majority of five-star reviews, we also looked for customers who considered these products staples in their kitchens, pantries, and homes, as well as testimonies from those who are (or plan on being) repeat customers. We also looked for cleaning products that not only did what they advertised, but were multi-purpose, easy to use, long-lasting, and that customers considered a good value.