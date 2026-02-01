Forget About Ordering This Seafood Dish At Red Robin — Make A Better Version At Home

Visiting Red Robin can be quite the treat. In addition to bottomless side dishes, gourmet burgers, and milkshakes, its menu boasts a number of meals to satisfy just about any appetite. Despite plenty of tasty offerings, there are nonetheless a handful you're better off not ordering. Red Robin's grilled blackened salmon might seem like a delightful fish dish, but looks can be deceiving.

This seafood entree earned a spot on Tasting Table's list of menu items to avoid ordering at Red Robin and with good reason. Per Tasting Table's assessment, this is one underwhelming dish that often arrives at your table overcooked and tasting bland. While salmon isn't always the easiest to prepare, it seems that Red Robin's attempts to dress up the dish fall short. One Instagram review calls the fish "the driest piece of salmon I've eaten in the last five years," adding that the blackening spice "tastes like nothing."

The reviewer does note that both the broccoli and potatoes that accompany the fish are adequate; however, it doesn't say much about the star entree if the sides are the best thing on the plate. If you've truly got a hankering for a quality grilled blackened salmon, you might be better off preparing your own simple, classic blackened salmon recipe at home, along with your choice of broccoli and potatoes or other complementary side dishes.