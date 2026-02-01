Forget About Ordering This Seafood Dish At Red Robin — Make A Better Version At Home
Visiting Red Robin can be quite the treat. In addition to bottomless side dishes, gourmet burgers, and milkshakes, its menu boasts a number of meals to satisfy just about any appetite. Despite plenty of tasty offerings, there are nonetheless a handful you're better off not ordering. Red Robin's grilled blackened salmon might seem like a delightful fish dish, but looks can be deceiving.
This seafood entree earned a spot on Tasting Table's list of menu items to avoid ordering at Red Robin and with good reason. Per Tasting Table's assessment, this is one underwhelming dish that often arrives at your table overcooked and tasting bland. While salmon isn't always the easiest to prepare, it seems that Red Robin's attempts to dress up the dish fall short. One Instagram review calls the fish "the driest piece of salmon I've eaten in the last five years," adding that the blackening spice "tastes like nothing."
The reviewer does note that both the broccoli and potatoes that accompany the fish are adequate; however, it doesn't say much about the star entree if the sides are the best thing on the plate. If you've truly got a hankering for a quality grilled blackened salmon, you might be better off preparing your own simple, classic blackened salmon recipe at home, along with your choice of broccoli and potatoes or other complementary side dishes.
Making a better blackened salmon
This recipe will not only outshine the Red Robin version but also allow you full control over customizing your flavors, cook time, and sides. In less than 15 minutes total between preparation and cook time, you can prepare four portions of salmon to perfection. This will also leave you plenty of time to make a batch of roasted garlic Parmesan broccoli, taking a more elevated approach to its Red Robin counterpart.
The recipe calls for a standard blend of dried spices suited for blackening, including pepper, oregano, cayenne, onion powder, garlic powder, sea salt, and paprika. Simply mix up the spice rub, thoroughly apply it to your fish filets, and carefully cook the coated salmon in a hot pan with olive oil, adding a pat of butter to each filet and letting it melt before serving immediately. As a note on cook times, it would be best to start by preparing your preferred side dishes first, as the pan frying will require a keen eye and caution over the hot stove.
As for sides, try a green salad with a citrus vinaigrette or a portion of sauteed Swiss chard to go with your blackened salmon dish. You can also make your own Cajun/Creole dirty rice or a side of red beans and rice to lean into the flavors in the salmon seasoning. Keep it simple and thoughtful for a meal that will more than rival your favorite chain restaurant.