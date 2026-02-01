8 Facts About Mozzarella Every Cheese Lover Should Know

There is nothing controversial about mozzarella cheese. Whether you're someone who loves digging into a frozen pizza at home or the type who enjoys a fresh caprese salad at an upscale wine bar, this fresh Italian cheese is one of the great equalizers in the culinary world, and it has been a staple in Italian cuisine for centuries. While monks in the Southern part of the country were doling out a cheese they called mozza to visiting worshippers during the Middle Ages, the Italian mozzarella that we know today — the one made with the milk of water buffalo rather than sheep — began cropping up in the 1500s.

Mozzarella has earned a special place in the hearts of many cheese lovers because of its unique stretchiness and mild flavor. It is also highly versatile. Sure, a good mozzarella stick or caprese salad is tough to beat, but don't miss out on all the other great ways to use fresh mozzarella, including in sandwiches and bubbly, cheesy mostaccioli.

If all that doesn't have you running to the fridge or the cheese shop already, we spoke with two experts to learn a little more about what makes mozzarella special. Kristine Jannuzzi is a six-time World Cheese Awards judge, and Gaetano Mina di Sospiro is a certified Italian Master Cheese Taster who goes by the name Cheese Maestro. Keep reading to discover their insights into America's favorite cheese.