Outback Steakhouse Vs Texas Roadhouse: Which Actually Has The More Affordable Prime Rib?

Everyone can agree that it's worth changing dinner plans to save money — especially if your options are both chain restaurants, like Outback Steakhouse and Texas Roadhouse. One may transport you to the Australian bush and the other to the wild, wild west, but at the end of the day, the options are fairly similar. The biggest difference between the two boils down to price, and we all know that for a hearty meal like prime rib, a few dollars can make all the difference.

Even though both Outback Steakhouse and Texas Roadhouse as some of the restaurant chains with the best prime rib according to reviews, when it comes down to the price, Texas Roadhouse serves the more affordable deal. For a 12-ounce prime rib at Texas Roadhouse, you're looking at $27.99, while the 16-ounce goes for $32.99. At Outback Steakhouse, the prices vary by location, but the cost for a 12-ounce prime rib in Jacksonville, Florida, is about $29.49, and a 16-ounce will set you back $33.49.

The price difference between the two restaurants isn't astronomical. But not only is Texas Roadhouse's prime rib a little cheaper, you have a lot more freedom when it comes to sides, as well.