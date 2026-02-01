Outback Steakhouse Vs Texas Roadhouse: Which Actually Has The More Affordable Prime Rib?
Everyone can agree that it's worth changing dinner plans to save money — especially if your options are both chain restaurants, like Outback Steakhouse and Texas Roadhouse. One may transport you to the Australian bush and the other to the wild, wild west, but at the end of the day, the options are fairly similar. The biggest difference between the two boils down to price, and we all know that for a hearty meal like prime rib, a few dollars can make all the difference.
Even though both Outback Steakhouse and Texas Roadhouse as some of the restaurant chains with the best prime rib according to reviews, when it comes down to the price, Texas Roadhouse serves the more affordable deal. For a 12-ounce prime rib at Texas Roadhouse, you're looking at $27.99, while the 16-ounce goes for $32.99. At Outback Steakhouse, the prices vary by location, but the cost for a 12-ounce prime rib in Jacksonville, Florida, is about $29.49, and a 16-ounce will set you back $33.49.
The price difference between the two restaurants isn't astronomical. But not only is Texas Roadhouse's prime rib a little cheaper, you have a lot more freedom when it comes to sides, as well.
Texas Roadhouse's prime rib saves the day
Texas Roadhouse's prime rib is served everyday and comes prepared to your liking with a choice of au jus, horseradish, or creamy horseradish sauce. You can also opt to smother your steak with sautéed mushrooms and onions, bleu cheese crumbles, or Jack cheese for an additional cost. (Though an important fact about Texas Roadhouse is that you can actually pick out the steak you want from the butcher section — and it's recommended you order Texas Roadhouse's prime rib like this for better taste). From there, you're free to pick two sides from a list of 18 options: applesauce, baked potato, buttered corn, Caesar salad, fresh vegetables, green beans, house salad, mac & cheese, mashed potatoes, sautéed mushrooms, sautéed onions, seasoned rice, steak fries, steamed broccoli, sweet potato, or Texas red chili. For $7.99, you can also add an additional side order of ribs or even a side of the unexpected seafood dish that's worth ordering, grilled shrimp, for $9.99.
When it comes to the prime rib at Outback Steakhouse, your choice of sides is different but relatively more constricted compared to Texas Roadhouse. The prime rib comes with au jus and is herb-crusted with a special mix. Sides-wise, it's programmed to come with a loaded baked potato with the option to add another side from a list of 15 options: baked potato, Aussie fries, homestyle mashed potatoes, sweet potato, seasoned rice, steakhouse mac & cheese, loaded mashed potatoes, asparagus, house salad, Caesar salad, wedge salad, blue cheese chopped salad, baked potato soup, French onion soup, or Tasmanian chili. Beyond the slightly higher price tag and fewer options, one of the biggest downsides to choosing Outback Steakhouse is that the chain only serves prime rib Friday to Sunday at participating locations.