7 Things You Need To Know Before Investing In Stainless Steel Countertops

Peek into any industrial kitchen and you'll likely find top-to-bottom stainless steel. From countertops and appliances to cookware, the sleek, sturdy, easy-to-clean material is abundant in commercial kitchens for a reason. So if you're in the process of finding the perfect countertop material for your own home kitchen, stainless steel may feel like an obvious choice. After all, it works for the pros, so why not bring the look home?

As with any material, there are advantages and disadvantages that may make you think twice about installing stainless steel countertops in your home kitchen. Factors like cost, customization, maintenance, and durability can influence whether the choice fits into your personal cooking habits, lifestyle, and overall kitchen design goals. We spoke to experts Artem Kropovinsky, interior designer and founder of New York design firm Arsight Studio, Joe Hunnisett, president and CEO of Ridalco Stainless Steel, and Jennie Bishop, founding principal at interior design firm Bishop Studio, to learn more about the benefits and pitfalls of the material for residential kitchen countertops.