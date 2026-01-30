Once You Make Cabbage The Jacques Pépin Way, You'll Never Go Back

Are your tried and true cabbage recipes starting to feel a little "blah?" There's no better-equipped rescuer than chef Jacques Pépin to save the day. In an Instagram post by The Jacques Pépin Foundation, the chef shares his go-to technique for preparing braised cabbage. Forget bland, steamed ribbons of limp leaf. The recipient of three Michelin stars, multiple James Beard awards, and France's most decorated honor makes his braised cabbage with a "sweet and sour" facelift.

To do it, Pépin starts with diced, toothy, thick-cut bacon, browned in a skillet with vegetable or peanut oil. From there, Pépin adds aromatic chunks of garlic and onion, cooking the ingredients down before adding an entire head of savory green cabbage sliced into half-inch-thick strips. Now for the "pièces de résistance" (as the French chef himself might say): An acidic moisture component of water and apple cider vinegar, plus salt, red pepper flakes, and a generous scoop of brown sugar — hence the "sweet and sour" in Pépin's dish. To cook, he simply covers the pan with a lid, then leaves it alone to slowly reduce and braise for 40 to 45 minutes. The result is a dimensional, low-prep-work side dish that totally transforms regular old cabbage. As a fan writes in the comments section of the video post, "I think what I love most about Jacques is that he takes simple ingredients and makes the most beautiful, delicious dishes."