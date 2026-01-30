Dining Out On Valentine's Day This Year? Read This First

While you can try your luck walking into a restaurant sans reservation on Valentine's Day, this is a holiday you don't want to take unnecessary chances. Cementing reservations in advance can help alleviate stress on the day of your planned date. The restaurant will know to expect you, and you can rest easy knowing a space will be set just for you and your valentine when you arrive.

When making a restaurant reservation prior to Valentine's Day, consider the time of the meal and the experience you want to have. If you're imagining a more private, calm dinner, a off-hours booking can contribute to a slower, more intimate romantic setting without a gaggle of onlookers. In addition to specifying the time of the reservation, any sort of special requests, allergies, or dietary restrictions can also be communicated.

Notifying staff in advance to your arrival increases the odds that the kitchen and waitstaff can accommodate preferences. That glossy table in the corner, or perhaps even the private dining room, can be secured, and your vegetarian or gluten-free partner will be grateful that appropriate dishes are offered without prompting.