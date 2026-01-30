Dining Out On Valentine's Day This Year? Read This First
Holidays can be notoriously challenging to manage dinner reservations, particularly at quality establishments that are high in demand. Valentine's Day is one such event that calls for a certain amount of finesse. While it might be tempting to skip off to one of the restaurant chains advertising Valentine's Day deals rather than one of the most romantic restaurants in the U.S., a bit of intentional planning can help you and your loved one enjoy a relaxed and romantic evening.
From tips to interacting with servers to the days leading up to the actual evening, Tasting Table compiled a list of suggestions that can contribute to a memorable experience with your date. Your thoughtfulness will pay off inside the restaurant, and your partner will marvel at your preparedness. Even if there is a line of couples standing at the door, your careful approach to date night will impress both restaurant staff and your crush, while keeping the wrong kind of tension at bay.
Make reservations and special requests ahead of time
While you can try your luck walking into a restaurant sans reservation on Valentine's Day, this is a holiday you don't want to take unnecessary chances. Cementing reservations in advance can help alleviate stress on the day of your planned date. The restaurant will know to expect you, and you can rest easy knowing a space will be set just for you and your valentine when you arrive.
When making a restaurant reservation prior to Valentine's Day, consider the time of the meal and the experience you want to have. If you're imagining a more private, calm dinner, a off-hours booking can contribute to a slower, more intimate romantic setting without a gaggle of onlookers. In addition to specifying the time of the reservation, any sort of special requests, allergies, or dietary restrictions can also be communicated.
Notifying staff in advance to your arrival increases the odds that the kitchen and waitstaff can accommodate preferences. That glossy table in the corner, or perhaps even the private dining room, can be secured, and your vegetarian or gluten-free partner will be grateful that appropriate dishes are offered without prompting.
Prepare to spend accordingly
Some restaurants may offer special menus on Valentine's Day with fixed prices and set dishes. These offerings help the kitchen crank through dishes during the dinner rush and prepare for the inevitable onslaught of customers arriving for their Valentine's Day dates. But it may mean fewer choices for you, and while some of these offerings may be budget-friendly, the set menus may also be priced slightly higher for the holiday.
From the most romantic restaurants in NYC to the best places to celebrate Valentine's Day in LA, be sure to research the planned menus or call and ask staff about available dishes as you're browsing through restaurants in your city. Making an informed booking means that you can be prepared for the price tag associated with your romantic dinner, plus any drinks and desserts that might accompany your meal.
That said, if you have your heart set on a restaurant and its prix-fixe menus are higher than you anticipated, you might consider looking at lunch options or scheduling your celebration on a day before or after the actual holiday. Alternatively, if it's more about the romantic ambiance than the food, plan for a date over drinks and appetizers or skip straight to dessert.
Consider visiting multiple restaurants
If you discover a few tasting menus you'd like to try or have found several restaurants you'd like to visit for the holiday, think about creating a multi-venue experience for your crush. Sample pre-dinner drinks at a romantic bar that celebrates Valentine's Day before making your way to a restaurant for your main meal. Alternatively, split up your meal with entrees served at one establishment and enjoy cappuccinos and dessert at another to keep the date lively.
This kind of culinary adventure will require more advanced planning on your part, but your unique foresight will pay off in the type of creative experience that romantic movies are made of. Just be sure to make separate reservations wherever necessary and to give yourself a buffer window between locations. This way you won't be racing from one place to the next and you'll be able to savor the unique ambiance at each destination without pressure.
Manners are a Valentine's Day gift everyone will appreciate
With reservations made and plans for the holiday outlined, remember to carry your manners with you as you head out the door. Even the most meticulously planned evening can encounter sudden hiccups, particularly on a busy night like Valentine's Day. Avoid common restaurant mistakes and stay patient should you be met with unexpected delays. Particularly on Valentine's Day, respectful table manners and calm appreciation will likely be rewarded in more ways than one.
Restaurant workers are doing their best to accommodate the specific demands of each guest, and on Valentine's Day, anxieties can run high as dates are looking to impress their loves. Gratitude goes a long way, both for restaurant teams and for your date. Any special acknowledgement and thanks bestowed upon staff will be well appreciated during the holiday rush, and you'll be left with a memory that generates a smile instead of embarrassed regret.