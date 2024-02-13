17 Restaurant Chains With Valentine's Day 2024 Meal Deals
Love is in the air as Valentine's Day 2024 descends upon us. Cupid is already making his rounds and subtle reminders of the holiday's approach are everywhere, from paper hearts hanging in windows to the mounds of chocolates and teddy bears lining store shelves.
It truly is a magical time full of warmth and endearment. But it can also be stressful, since many couples feel pressured to go over the top making it extra special. If this is you, don't worry. Let us be the first to break the news that simply sharing an intimate meal with your partner will never go out of style and is still one of the best ways to show your love and appreciation for each other.
The even better news is that there is no shortage of chain restaurants nationwide that are ready to welcome you in this year with delicious food and even better deals — so you save while you sip and savor. Whether you're yearning for a romantic candlelit dinner, a casual burger double date, or even takeout on the couch, there is a special menu for you. Plus, many restaurants are celebrating for an extended time with reservations and to-go orders available leading up to Valentine's Day and in the days following the holiday.
Grab your sweetheart and check out the best Valentine's Day meal deals happening at 17 restaurant chains all across the country.
Bertucci's
Bertucci's has been shot by Cupid's arrow and is inviting couples to taste the love this Valentine's Day. Join the Italian pizza chain on Wednesday, February 14 for a three-course dinner extravaganza featuring a salad and main course per person, plus a mini cannoli dessert with heart-shaped sprinkles to share at the end. The meal starts at just $39.99 and is available for either dine-in or carryout. Salad options include either a Caesar or a mixed Insalata. For the main course, the chain pulled out all the stops with a selection of Chicken Parmesan, Chicken Piccata, Spaghetti & Meatballs, Shrimp Rossini, Rigatoni with Broccoli & Chicken, or Rigatoni Abruzzi.
If you need to bring the kids along, no worries. At Bertucci's, you can make it a family-style meal to share instead. Kids meals come in at just $5 and you can even tack on a heart-shaped pizza to your order for $9.99.
Brio
Love birds will soon be flocking to Brio for the chain's Valentine's Day Amore Menu for Two. The $69.99 three-course meal starts with either a Chopped or Caesar Salad for you and your partner. Then, enjoy a Tuscan-inspired entree. The choices include a few of Brio's best, like the Lobster & Shrimp Fettuccine, Gorgonzola-Crusted Beef Medallions, Grilled Salmon Fresca, or Sausage Rigatoni Arrabbiata. And, for the last course, you can get sappy and sweet with a slice of Caramel Mascarpone Cheesecake dressed up with a chocolate heart.
Make a reservation at one of Brio's 59 locations to immerse yourself in the restaurant's classy ambiance. Also, don't forget to check out the chain's extensive handcrafted cocktail and wine list while you're there. Or kick your feet up and enjoy the tastes of Italy from home by pre-ordering the meal for pickup, curbside, or delivery. The deal will be available on February 14 only.
Buca di Beppo
If you're hungry for love and pasta this Valentine's Day, Buca di Beppo has you covered. The quirky yet authentic Italian restaurant chain is ideal for any occasion or family-style dinner. But for the holiday this year, it has something extra special planned. On February 14, couples are invited to indulge in Buca's Lasagna Lovefeast, available both in the restaurant and for carry-out.
The meal begins with the dealer's choice of a Mixed Green Salad or Caesar Salad and a small order of the chain's Garlic Bread, which is made with Parmesan cheese, fresh garlic, and garlic-infused olive oil. A heart-shaped version of Buca's famed Lasagna is the star of the show. Then, you can satisfy your sweet tooth with an order of 3 cannolis — one of Italy's most esteemed desserts — dressed up with heart-shaped sprinkles. Don't forget to make a reservation or pre-order to get in on the saucy goodness.
California Pizza Kitchen
Why not celebrate your relationship journey with a slice? California Pizza Kitchen is offering a Sweet Deal for Two starting on February 9 and ending on February 14 for dine-in, carry-out, or delivery. Couples can take their pick from either the Classic Package for $50 or the Adventure Package for $60. Both include a shareable appetizer, a pick of two entrees, and a dessert. The exact menu items will differ between the two packages, but Instagram-worthy heart-shaped thin-crust pizzas are available for all.
Dine-in customers who enjoy the Sweet Deal will also receive a Bonus Card to use on future orders. This will earn them a complimentary pizza, pasta, or salad with a similar purchase of any of the above. California Pizza Kitchen additionally has Valentine's Day e-Gift Cards available this season so you can send love to any family member or friend you may not get to see for the holiday.
Carrabba's Italian Grill
Carrabba's dimly lit dining rooms and Italian-inspired ambiance already make for a romantic night out any day of the year. But factor in a limited time only $65 4-Course Dinner for Two deal, and the restaurant becomes a no-brainer for your Valentine's Day festivities.
The meal kicks off with a first course of either Shrimp Scampi, Calamari, or Tomato Caprese with Burrata to share. The next round covers salad and soups, including the delicious Mama Mandola's Sicilian Chicken Soup as a top choice. You and your partner may then both choose from nine show-stopping entrees like steak, seafood, pasta, or the chain's famed Chicken Bryan. Don't forget to also save room for dessert after all that: A choice between Sogno Di Cioccolata (or Chocolate Dream), Red Velvet Cake, and Strawberry Cheesecake awaits. You really can't go wrong with any of the above. Buon appetito to you and your amóre.
Cooper's Hawk
Cooper's Hawk is a newer chain, having got its start just under 20 years ago in 2005. However, it has quickly grown to 54 locations throughout 11 states, simultaneously becoming a prime destination for both cuisine and high-quality wine.
As if that's not enough of a draw, the chain is also coaxing couples to its upscale restaurants this Valentine's Day with the promise of two exclusive and limited-time entrees. Elevate the once-a-year date night with either the Blue Crab Stuffed Lobster Tails or get the best of both worlds with the Cooper's Hawk Surf & Turf featuring filet medallions in addition to one stuffed lobster tail. Enjoy them alongside wine pairings like the Cooper's Hawk Luxe Sparkling with the lobster and the Luxe Meritage for the meat and fish combo. This is also a great choice when you need a little more flexibility, since the deal will be available for a full 10 days both leading up to and following Valentine's Day from February 9 to February 18.
Fleming's
Steakhouses are one of the most popular restaurant categories during Valentine's Day, so you'll want to reserve this one early. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is serving up romantic three-course dinners from February 8 through February 19, and two different meal options are available for your dining pleasure.
The Menu for Two is shareable between you and your special someone. It features an Oysters Rockefeller & Shrimp Cocktail Starter, Surf & Turf entree with a sizable 28-ounce New York Strip and crab stuffed lobster tails, and, for dessert, a Dark Chocolate Torte adorned with fresh berries. If you'd rather enjoy dinner together but on separate plates, there's always the Menu for You. This includes a single-serve Strawberry Fennel Salad, a choice of Petite Filet Mignon & Crab-Stuffed Shrimp or Chilean Sea Bass, and a Dark Chocolate Torte all to yourself. Top everything off with a Berry Basil Bliss cocktail, or a bottle of Mirabelle or Quilt wine.
Hard Rock Cafe
This year, couples can jam out while they dine out with Hard Rock Cafe's special Valentine's Day 4-Course Meal. Timing and specific details may vary between each of the chain's 30 unique U.S. locations, but the food lineup at most will consist of bruschetta and Caesar salad for the first two rounds. A classy surf and turf with an 8-ounce New York Strip and grilled shrimp follows as the main course. And finally, the cherry on top is the Sweetheart Sundae made up of vanilla and strawberry scoops, lemon cake, berry compote, fresh strawberries, and a dollop of whipped cream.
Plus, you can fall in love with your partner all over again by adding on a Pure Passion Martini or a bottle of prosecco. Select locations may have other surprises that await as well. For instance, in Miami, guests can opt to have their romantic dinner in a private cabana for a cost of $350.
Logan's Roadhouse
At Logan's Roadhouse, Prime Rib is king. Each USDA cut is seasoned with the chain's signature rub, slow-roasted for 6 hours, and hand-carved to order. But, it's only available during select times during the year, and this Valentine's Day is your last chance to catch it before it's gone once again.
From February 14 through February 18, grab your special someone and head to one of Logan's 130-plus nationwide locations to order yours. While you're there, you will also get to indulge in the steakhouse's buttery made-from-scratch yeast rolls, which are complimentary with your romantic dinner. Round out the visit with an appetizer like the Loaded Potato Skins or Amped Up Shrimp and an inviting dessert to share like the Big Ole Cheesecake. Drinks are also always flowing from the Logan's bar. Set the mood for the evening with a seasonal Hot Honey Lemonade or a classic Roadhouse 'Rita.
Melting Pot
Melt your partner's heart with a night full of cheese and chocolate fondue. The Melting Pot is inviting couples in to celebrate all February long. This year that means there are 29 days available to make the trip.
But the chain's 93 U.S. locations are also offering a very special $99 prix fixe menu on Valentine's Day itself from 2-9 pm. In true Melting Pot fashion, four courses will dazzle you and your honey throughout the night, starting with a choice of cheese fondue and a salad. Next, comes a choice of entree between the Cupid's Combo or Cupid's Feast. A Kid's Entree is also available, and you can choose to elevate the meal with a lobster tail or center-cut filet. Lastly, the experience, of course, ends with a mouthwatering chocolate fondue.
Rose petals and candy hearts will automatically be added to the table of all reservations. But, you can also up the ante with extras like roses, champagne toasts, chocolates, and teddy bears for an additional cost.
Maggiano's Little Italy
Love is certainly in the air at Maggiano's Little Italy this month, and the restaurant is offering multiple ways to celebrate the heart-filled holiday. Experience the $99 That's Amore Meal for Two when you dine in the restaurant from February 8 through February 18th. The package includes two side salads or an appetizer, two entrees, and two desserts. While you're there you can also upgrade your experience by adding on one of the restaurant's February special features like the Shrimp Parmesan appetizer or the Chocolate Hazelnut Cheesecake with Chocolate Covered Strawberries.
A chef-curated carryout bundle is alternatively available If you'd rather chow down at home in a pair of matching pink pajamas. For $90, the menu includes Freshly Baked Bread, Italian Meatballs, a Maggiano's Salad, Taylor Street Baked Ziti, Fettuccine Alfredo, an entree selection, and a dessert selection.
More adventurous lovers should also check out Maggiano's cupid-inspired special events happening all month long. Search for clues during a Valentine's Day Murder Mystery Dinner or practice your culinary skills with the "That's Amore" Cooking Class.
Ruby Tuesday
Swing by Ruby Tuesday from February 7 through February 17 for a Cupid's Dinner for Two. The chain's over 200 locations — primarily on the eastern side of the country — will be serving up two different versions of the passionate promotion. Both come with endless trips to the Garden Bar, a choice of main course, and a dessert. The standard dinner is priced at $49.99, while the Premium meal comes at a higher cost of $59.99, since it offers more exclusive entrees like the 12-ounce New York Strip and Full Rack of Ribs, in addition to two new desserts including the Chocolate Brownie Explosion Sundae and the Chocolate Overload Cake.
At the Ruby Tuesday bar, couples will find perfectly pink cocktails for the occasion like the Cupid's Kiss or Ruby Relaxer. Glasses of wine will also be up for grabs for just $6 each or $8 for a glass and a half.
Ruth's Chris Steakhouse
Ruth's Chris Steakhouse, now owned by Darden Restaurants, is the perfect place for love birds to treat themselves. The restaurant invites you to get dolled up and head to one of its participating locations from February 9 through February 18. During the evening, you will be presented with a choice of two specialty entrees. You can feast on the 24-ounce USDA prime-cut T-Bone with a horseradish crust, or you and your flame can sink your teeth into a 40-ounce Porterhouse for two with twin lobster tails on the side.
Pair these toothsome meals with a bold Caymus Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon from Napa Valley or a celebratory bottle of Veuve Clicquot Champagne. Desserts aren't mentioned as part of the Day of Love specials, but if you're so obliged, the chain takes great pride in its handcrafted confections like the Bread Pudding and Cheesecake. Make sure to make a reservation, because spots will likely fill up fast.
Seasons 52
Seasons 52 is a chain of wine bars and fresh grills developed in 2003, which now boasts 44 locations nationwide. If you haven't gotten a chance to check it out yet, what better time than Valentine's Day? Reminisce about your love story over a steak dinner in-house alongside world-class wines and other specialties like the Mushroom Bisque or Ahi Tuna Tartare. Or order the $85 Valentine's Day Dinner for Two for pickup from February 10 through February 18.
Should you elect to feast at home, you will receive two 6-ounce Wood-Grilled Filet Mignons — or 8-ounce for a $5 upcharge each — which are cooked with red wine sauce and roasted mushrooms. Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes and two Field Green Salads accompany the cuts. Then, two desserts round out the dinner with a choice between Belgian Chocolate S'mores or a Raspberry Chocolate Chip Cannoli. It is a flawless way to end the meal and celebrate another year full of love.
Shake Shack
Introducing the Love Shack dinner experience at Shake Shack. Yes, you heard that right: This year, the hamburger joint is transforming into a little old place where couples can get together for Valentine's Day. The event will take place at select locations in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Miami, Atlanta, and Chicago, and it will be hyper-focused on the chain's new Korean-inspired menu items.
Guests will enjoy a sit-down meal featuring real plates and glassware, romantic candles and flowers, live music, and freebies to take home. But, the bill of fare will look a little different depending on the restaurant you choose. Spicy Korean BBQ Fries and Gochujang Caramel Sauce Sundaes are always included. But half of the locations will also offer the $80 prix fixe Swicy Date Night Meal for two, which comes with Two Korean Style Fried Chicken Sandwiches. At the remaining restaurants, guests will alternatively enjoy the $160 prix fixe Umami Dinner Party for four, which features Korean BBQ Burgers instead. Reservations are now open for both the Swicy Date Night and Umami Dinner Party experiences.
If you don't happen to be near a participating location, you can still snag a spicy taste with the chain's Korean BBQ Burger and Korean-style Fried Chicken Sandwich BOGO deal. The promotion is available when you order delivery through the Shake Shack website or app and is live as of February 7.
Waffle House
Breakfast for Valentine's Day dinner? Yes, please. If that's right up your alley, your plans this year need to include a dinner of love at Waffle House. The chain has big plans to throw a white tablecloth feast, and if previous years are any indication, couples are in for a real treat. Special menu items are typically in store, as well as candles, decor, and waiters dressed up to the nines and looking snazzy. Plus, guests can dig into familiar chain favorites like the Pecan Waffles, Hashbrowns, or a hearty breakfast melt.
207 Waffle House locations in 22 states — mostly confined to the Southeast and Midwest — are on board to host this year's love fest, and reservations are required. You can call your nearest participating restaurant to set aside your very own booth and take part in this unexpected but also bucket-list Valentine's Day experience that is sure not to break the bank.
White Castle
You and your significant other can also choose to dine like royalty at the Castle — White Castle, that is. For over 30 years, the hamburger chain has celebrated Valentine's Day in style by converting participating restaurants into "Love Castles" for one night only. During the evening, guests can enjoy tableside service, special decor, and a meal fit for a king with plenty of the chain's iconic sliders, sides, and drinks. This year over 300 White Castle locations are participating, where the event will take place from 4-9 pm. Reservations can be made on the White Castle website.
For lovers looking for a more relaxing night in, the Columbus-based company also unveiled its $49 White Castle Love Kit for the first time this year. The offer includes 12 sliders — split between the Original, Cheese, and Jalapeno Cheese — as well as pickles for added flavor, a White Castle candle, and a set of "Craventine" cards. The kit is unfortunately already sold out for the holiday. But you can still celebrate with Valentine's-inspired merchandise like the Love Castle Robe or Sunglasses.