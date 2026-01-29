The 10 Best Foods To Keep In Your Car In Case Of Winter Weather Emergencies

When there's inclement weather predicted in the winter, it's generally a good idea to stay home and off the roads. Even if you live in a place where winter roads are well-salted, maintained, and plowed, concerns about visibility and ice can make driving tricky and sometimes downright dangerous. However, there may be times during winter storms when you can't stay home. If you are going to brave the storm, make sure that you're prepared, since in many cases, it may be difficult for help to reach you right away.

There are several things you'll want to keep in your car for winter emergencies, including a first aid kit, blankets, jumper cables, and even an emergency radio. But what about food? You don't want to be sitting there for hours, hungry and freezing cold, with nothing to eat. We talked to a few safety experts, including Dr. Jason Schroder, medical director and co-founder of Craft Body Scan; Angela D'Amico, founder of Ready For Unsteady; Mark McShane, chef and food safety expert at Food Hygiene Certificate; and Philip Farina, founder and chief security and safety advisor of Risky Business, to learn about the best foods to keep in your car in case of a winter weather emergency. Even if you don't ever use them, having these foods on hand will give you the peace of mind you need for safer winter travels.