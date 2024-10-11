11 Flavors Of Liquid I.V., Ranked
Liquid I.V. is a popular and widely available electrolyte mix. It's known for its extensive range of flavors that are sold in convenient, travel-friendly sticks. Liquid I.V. comes in over two dozen flavors, and while the packets are usually consumed with water, many people also like to incorporate the powders into mocktails and smoothies.
I tasted and reviewed several products from Liquid I.V.'s Hydration Multiplier line and ranked them from worst to best. As a triathlete who has tested countless electrolyte brands and flavors, I take this task seriously; I even have a spreadsheet devoted to keeping track of my findings. I judged each product by its flavor and took into account the complexity of its taste, similarity to its namesake, and uniqueness compared to other Liquid I.V. flavors.
Each flavor in the Hydration Multiplier line supposedly contains more electrolytes than sports drinks, as well as eight vitamins and nutrients. Despite this commonality, the flavors taste remarkably different from one another. Some are one-of-a-kind and clear customer favorites, while others are lackluster and taste slightly artificial. Whether you are a returning customer or a first-time buyer, read on to discover more about some of the best (and worst) offerings from Liquid I.V.
11. Lemon lime
Lemon lime is my least favorite flavor that I reviewed. Though the flavor is described as "zesty and bright," I found it a tad dull. As a lemonade lover, I wanted a tangier, citrus-forward flavor that blends a pucker-your-lips sourness with a lick-your-lips sweetness. Instead, this drink mix tastes like a watered down version of yellow Gatorade, and it lacks vibrancy. This may be due to the high salt content, which takes the edge off the drink's sweetness. Even so, there are plenty of customers who enjoy this flavor, so much so that Liquid I.V. released it as one of its five sugar-free flavors.
Because you can amp up lemonade with a lemon-lime twist, this drink mix might be salvageable if you mix it into a strong lemonade and serve it over ice. Or, because your next glass of lemonade needs a cotton candy upgrade, you can try to combine this powder with one of Liquid I.V.'s cotton candy drink mixes.
10. Strawberry
This flavor tastes exactly like the strawberry Creme Savers I used to eat at my grandmother's house. This is what Liquid I.V. had intended; the company fancifully describes this bold, complex flavor by directing consumers to "sip on the taste of freshly picked ripe strawberries topped with decadent notes of whipped cream."
The reviews on Liquid I.V.'s website suggest that many people rank strawberry as their favorite flavor, but I found it to be too artificial. I have picked strawberries fresh off the vine since I was three years old, and they always pack a uniquely tart flavor that this drink mix fails to capture. The strawberry flavor also comes only after an initial shock of sweetness. You can easily dilute strawberry Liquid I.V. by 50% and still detect plenty of flavor — and I suggest doing so for a more enjoyable beverage.
9. Pink cotton candy
Cotton candy was a limited-edition flavor that Liquid I.V. had discontinued, but the company recently brought it back due to customer demand. In fact, the brand reports that it was requested more than any other flavor. Despite the hype, I was disappointed by the flavor of this drink mix. Rather than tasting the light, refreshing sweetness of cotton candy and the vanilla that the product promises, I found it to share too many characteristics with Liquid I.V.'s strawberry flavor — particularly its cloyingly rich sweetness. Additionally, the pink cotton candy flavor has a slightly metallic aftertaste.
One thing this variety has going for it, however, is its vivid color. As opposed to most of Liquid I.V.'s other flavors, pink cotton candy is not salt-hued. Instead, it's electric pink. Not to worry if you stay away from artificial coloring, though; vegetable juice is what gives this powder its peppy appearance.
8. Golden cherry
This flavor, immediately and indisputably, smells and tastes like cherry Kool-Aid. This product supposedly has "distinct notes of Rainier Cherries, balanced by the lush flavors of pineapple and citrus." I could barely taste pineapple, but I found the citrus to be readily apparent. The cherry flavor was indeed similar to that of Rainier cherries, which are yellow-red in color, less acidic, and sweeter than their dark red counterparts.
This flavor has smooth notes and a tangy aftertaste. I would have preferred more cherry juice-like tartness, but I recognize that too much of it would detract from the distinctive Rainier cherry flavor. I did appreciate that this variety is not too sweet. Overall, this is a very rich flavor and one that is likely to remind you of your childhood.
7. Seaberry
While I was not blown away by its flavor, this drink mix flavor is exciting due to its novelty; I hadn't heard much about seaberry before discovering this Liquid I.V. product. Otherwise known as sea buckthorn, this tart and citrusy fruit is a natural choice for a Liquid I.V. flavor — both literally and figuratively. This drink mix contains real seaberry fruit powder, making it one of Liquid I.V.'s only products to incorporate a variety-specific flavoring ingredient apart from "natural flavors" (though it contains those as well).
I find this flavor to be similar to healthy fruit snacks or gummy vitamins. It's light and refreshing, though it has a distinctly salutary quality. This drink mix is mellow, not overly sweet, and has a pleasant aftertaste, making it one that I wouldn't want to dilute. It features initial tasting notes identical to Liquid I.V.'s strawberry flavor, but it subsequently develops a more complex flavor profile. I would agree with its tasting notes of orange, passionfruit, and pineapple, but would add lychee to this list. Because it tastes vaguely of medicine, I have to give this flavor a lower ranking, but I do appreciate that it is not as overpowering as some of the other flavors on this list.
6. Piña colada
This flavor, which I first tried alongside the now-discontinued cucumber mojito flavor in a special mocktail bundle, was an acquired taste for me. While I do like it, it tastes too much like a real piña colada for me to reach for it while I'm exercising. I would have preferred a stronger pineapple flavor in the beverage — like the one in the yuzu pineapple mix or the passion fruit mix. As it stands, the coconut flavor prevails in this drink mix, so I would recommend only purchasing it if you enjoy desserts like coconut cream pie.
If you are going on vacation, especially to the beach or somewhere hot, it would be a good idea to pack several of these sticks because this flavor tastes almost exactly like its namesake. This flavor is one you will definitely want to consume ice cold (nobody likes a warm piña colada) and perhaps incorporate into a mocktail or cocktail. You can even mix it into this recipe for a no-churn piña colada sorbet.
5. Blue cotton candy
I prefer blue cotton candy over pink cotton candy because it is more distinct and unique in flavor. It doesn't taste like the strawberry Liquid I.V., but rather has a cooler profile that leans more towards blueberry, blackberry, and the blue raspberry flavor that blue cotton candy is supposed to possess. This flavor also tastes similar to blue shaved ice. In fact, you can make a hydrating version of this popular dessert by mixing this powder with a little water and following one of the best ways to make shaved ice without a fancy machine.
I was pleased to note that the blue food coloring, like the pink food coloring in this product's sister flavor, is natural. It is derived from spirulina, a nutrient-packed algae that is favored for its color and health benefits.
4. Tropical punch
While mom and dad were sipping cocktails on vacation, there is a good chance you were given a glass of tropical punch. Let's face it: Sometimes, you'd still rather have punch than the adult beverages, and with a stick of tropical punch Liquid I.V., satisfying that craving just got easier. It tastes very similar to the punch I remember from my childhood. Its product description shares tasting descriptions of tangerine, pineapple, and cherry. Because of the shared flavors, you can use this drink mix to amp up a tropical painkiller cocktail recipe – or just to satisfy that craving for something nostalgic.
After inhaling its fruity aroma and taking my first sip, I was delighted to find that this smooth flavor is not overbearing. It is neither too sweet, nor too acidic, and it is not one that I would water down much. The pineapple and cherry are bold, while the tangerine comes as more of an aftertaste. Even so, all the flavors mingle nicely so that no one particular flavor is overpowering. Overall, I have no complaints about this variety of Liquid I.V. While it's not exactly novel, it does taste just like punch.
3. Firecracker Popsicle
If I were to describe this drink mix in one word, it would be "summer." It tastes almost exactly like a Firecracker Popsicle, otherwise known under a different brand name as a Bomb Pop, and it has become a sensation among the Liquid I.V. community thanks to its nostalgic and delicious flavor.
This variety is not too sweet and contains three flavor notes: lemon-lime, raspberry, and cherry. Lemon-lime is the first flavor to hit the palate, with raspberry and cherry coming together for a refreshing aftertaste. I suggest watering it down 25% to 50%; even though its sweetness is well-balanced by its tartness, it is still one of Liquid I.V.'s bolder flavors. Freeze it in popsicle molds and cue the ice cream truck song for an ice cold treat that takes you back to the simplicity of childhood!
2. Passion fruit
Passion fruit is difficult to source in most American grocery stores, but this flavor of Liquid I.V. transports you to the tropics with each sweet sip. Liquid I.V. shares that the flavor is brimming with notes of honey, melon, and berry. I can certainly taste each of these flavors, in addition to a hint of pineapple, though they blend well and none of them are too obtrusive.
Liquid I.V.'s passion fruit flavor is soft, smooth, and not at all overpowering. Initially, it tastes like a sweet hard candy. Its aftertaste is light, yet it possesses a gentle tangy twist. This flavor is not overtly sugary, either. Many of the online reviews rank this as customers' favorite flavor, and I can easily see why. But, I didn't find it as tasty as my top-ranked option.
1. Pear
This is my favorite flavor by far, in large part due to its novelty. While some of the other flavors on this list mimic drinks I enjoyed as a child or, in the case of piña colada, as an adult, this flavor stands alone. That being said, it doesn't share many qualities with the other flavors on this list.
Pear Liquid I.V. tastes like a green Jolly Rancher or a pear-flavored jelly bean, with notes of melon and crisp green apple in addition to perfectly ripe pear. Indeed, too many times, I have bitten into a pear that is not yet ready for consumption and have made a face of disgust, but this flavor has no trace of bitterness. If anything, I would dilute it by 25% to account for its sweetness. This is another flavor that would make a phenomenal mocktail. Thanks to its inviting aroma and complex flavor profile, it would pair well with a sparkling pear cocktail recipe.
Methodology
I selected these Liquid I.V. varieties to capture the diversity of the brand's flavor offerings. I mixed each flavor with 16 ounces of water as directed for taste testing, though I noted where I think some flavors taste better with higher rates of dilution.
I reviewed and ranked these drink mixes based on their flavor. Not only did I look at how balanced and enjoyable they are, but also how adequately they live up to their namesakes. Additionally, I considered how distinct each product is from other Liquid I.V. flavors; regular users could get tired of these drink mixes if they are only sipping on similar flavors.
I tasted each variety before reading its online reviews or its ingredient and nutrition labels. Due to extended shipping time, more than a week passed between the time I read the flavors' product descriptions and when I tasted them. I re-read these descriptions only after initially tasting the products and used them as guides — but not as incorrigible truths. Indeed, I could not always detect the flavors that were advertised, which factored into the ranking, too.