11 Flavors Of Liquid I.V., Ranked

Liquid I.V. is a popular and widely available electrolyte mix. It's known for its extensive range of flavors that are sold in convenient, travel-friendly sticks. Liquid I.V. comes in over two dozen flavors, and while the packets are usually consumed with water, many people also like to incorporate the powders into mocktails and smoothies.

I tasted and reviewed several products from Liquid I.V.'s Hydration Multiplier line and ranked them from worst to best. As a triathlete who has tested countless electrolyte brands and flavors, I take this task seriously; I even have a spreadsheet devoted to keeping track of my findings. I judged each product by its flavor and took into account the complexity of its taste, similarity to its namesake, and uniqueness compared to other Liquid I.V. flavors.

Each flavor in the Hydration Multiplier line supposedly contains more electrolytes than sports drinks, as well as eight vitamins and nutrients. Despite this commonality, the flavors taste remarkably different from one another. Some are one-of-a-kind and clear customer favorites, while others are lackluster and taste slightly artificial. Whether you are a returning customer or a first-time buyer, read on to discover more about some of the best (and worst) offerings from Liquid I.V.