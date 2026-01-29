7 Unspoken Rules When Dining In Japan

If you're lucky enough to have visited Japan, you'll know that there are certain points of etiquette that everyone is expected to follow. Taking off your shoes when you enter someone's home is widely practiced, for example, as is bowing as a form of greeting. In a dining setting, there are further guidelines to be aware of as a visitor. In general, politeness and consideration for others are valued above everything else, so if you aren't sure how to comport yourself, you can always fall back on these two basic principles.

In order to gain more insight into Japanese dining etiquette, we spoke to Namiko Hirasawa Chen, the founder of the Japanese food blog Just One Cookbook. She was quick to point out that, as in every culture, dining etiquette in Japan varies widely depending on the setting. In home cooking and izakaya (casual pubs), the atmosphere is more relaxed, whereas for kaiseki, kappo, or chakaiseki meals, the details carry deeper meaning and the etiquette follows suit. And if you aren't quite sure where to begin when eating out, take a look at this rundown of 15 types of Japanese restaurants and read through these tips for finding the best food while in Japan.