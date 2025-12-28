9 Tips For Finding The Best Food While Traveling In Japan

While Japan has some of the most vibrant cities, beautiful landscapes, and immersive cultural experiences in the world, it's also an incredible country for food. If you are used to eating a standard American diet, Japan has a ton of different dishes that are unlike anything you've tasted before. From classic dishes like ramen, sushi, and sashimi to lesser-known dishes like okonomiyaki and onigiri, Japan is a foodie's true wonderland.

I've had the opportunity to live and travel throughout Japan two separate times in my life. I'm a Broadway performer, and I was lucky enough to perform in many areas of the country. Tokyo was my main home city, where I've lived for a total of four months. I also traveled to Kyoto, Osaka, Okinawa, and other smaller cities. While I was technically there to perform, I had a side quest as a self-proclaimed foodie to taste the absolute best food in Japan while I was there.

With a lot of trial and error, I think I've got my food-eating adventures down to a science by my second time living in Japan. I have nine main tips to share with you, and I think if you follow these, you'll definitely find the best food while traveling in Japan.