10 Mistakes To Avoid When Ordering Food In Japan

It is a global faux pas not to learn a few simple phrases when visiting a country, but nowhere more so than in Japan. Japanese culture reveres politeness and gratitude and has clear views on etiquette. Learning a few Japanese phrases shows your host that you have taken the time to learn a little bit of their culture and care enough to thank them properly in their own language ­­–– in restaurants, this may translate to better service.

Etiquette and politeness aside, learning a few basic phrases helps to ensure you get what you ordered. This is particularly important in Japan, where many restaurants may not label allergens and are resistant to customizing food. When entering a restaurant, you may be greeted with the word "irasshaimase," you can respond by saying "ojamashimasu," meaning thank you for having me, although a smile and a nod will suffice.

Once seated, a common mistake is not knowing how to summon the waiter. This is important because, in Japan, waiters don't hover near the table; you must ask them to come over. While some restaurants may have a button you can ring, knowing how to call your waiter is a hands-on skill. To call your waiter, simply say "sumimasen," which means excuse me.

It would be considered rude of you not to know some simple, polite phrases. "Arigatou gozaimasu" means thank you, and "kore o kudasai" means this, please. The word "itadakimasu" is a way to show thanks and appreciation for the food. It may also be prudent to arm yourself with some specific phrases according to your dietary needs, for example, "arerugi ga arimasu" for I have an allergy, or "karakunai de onegaishimasu" for not spicy, please ­­­­–– make sure you read up on useful Japanese phrases before heading out to eat.