12 Common Mistakes To Avoid When Ordering Ramen At A Restaurant

When it comes to ramen, is it better to substitute toppings or leave them as-is? Chen's take is that it isn't necessarily a bad thing to ask to sub out ramen toppings you don't like. "Ramen is so versatile, most toppings will work well with it," she says. "Like choosing what you want in your sandwich, it really is up to your personal preferences." Some ramen restaurants will even offer completely customizable dishes so you can experiment with creating your own ideal bowl of ramen.

If you've tried the ramen bowl you're ordering before and want to leave off a topping or two, there's no harm in doing so. You may also notice that some ramen restaurant menus offer special customizations to all of their dishes, often offering a side menu of toppings that cost a small amount of extra money to add to a dish. Some menu items may even come with recommended additional toppings, so if you want to add or substitute something, you'll know exactly what works well with the dish.

Chen does note that not all ramen restaurants will offer substitutions. However, ramen restaurants should (almost) always be able to leave out toppings you don't want on your dish. When in doubt, ask — but don't be afraid to opt out of a texture or flavor you're just not a fan of.