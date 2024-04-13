12 Tips You Need To Know For Making Vegetarian Ramen

The first time I ever tried vegetarian ramen at a restaurant was a huge letdown. The broth was almost flavorless, the toppings were limited, and there was no variety in the dish's texture. Worst of all, there was only one vegetarian ramen menu option — and, since non-vegetarian ramen is all made with bone or meat broths, there was no hope of asking for a different dish without the toppings.

This pushed me to research vegetarian ramen myself — the only way to truly satisfy my authentic vegetarian ramen craving. This is how I first came across the recipe book "Bowl". The book features vegetarian recipes for rice bowls, pho, and, of course, ramen — on top of information about buying ingredients, sourcing fresh noodles, and making homemade toppings.

"Bowl" was the first time I'd made a vegetarian ramen I actually thought was even better than its non-veg counterpart — and it was also better than the ramen I'd tried at local restaurants. The author, Lukas Volger, is hailed as an expert on all different kinds of vegetarian foods — his many recipe books, extensive culinary experience, his newsletter, and very own brand of veggie burgers are a testament to that. To really learn everything I could about vegetarian ramen, I knew I had to reach out to Volger. In this article, you'll find advice on making vegetarian ramen that includes exclusive tips from Volger.