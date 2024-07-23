The Etiquette Tip To Show Gratitude When Drinking Tea In Japan

Drinking tea is one thing, drinking tea in a Japanese tea house is another. Tea ceremonies have been a part of Japanese culture for centuries, dating all the way back to the Nara Period when monks first brought green tea leaves back from China. Back then, the tea was drunk as medicine. It was also believed that the ritual and routine of the tea ceremony would lead to enlightenment, and thus many practices were implemented into it — from specific hand movements to the use of artistic bowls. In turn, a full formal tea ceremony will last you hours.

While you're not by any means expected to understand all of the customs and formalities that go into a Japanese tea ceremony, if you're planning to participate in one, you should at the very least know how to show the host your gratitude. After all, it's likely not done in a way that you'd expect. Unlike the British tradition of high tea, where you're expected to sip quietly, you're actually encouraged to slurp during a Japanese tea ceremony. It might be your pet peeve, but it's actually a sign of gratitude to the person who is serving you your tea.

To clarify, the slurping sound is mostly reserved for the end of your cup. Not only does it indicate to your host that you're finished with your tea, but that you enjoyed every last sip of it. It's not the only etiquette tip, but it's certainly the most important.