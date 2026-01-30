We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While we miss all of the fresh, colorful fruits and vegetables of the warm summer months (we're looking at you, sweet heirloom tomatoes), we have to give credit to the harvests of the colder winter months. Squash, which comes in many shapes, types, and sizes, is the unsung hero of the winter, giving us dozens of warming recipes that highlight the vegetable's neverending versatility. Butternut squash, a creamy, slightly sweet orange squash best known for its use in creamy soups, is perhaps the season's star vegetable, as its mild flavor and versatile texture is a good base for almost any flavor pairing. Best of all, it can be pureed and used in sauces as an easy way to add body and depth.

This butternut squash and cheese-stuffed shells recipe, written with developer Michelle McGlinn, highlights the creamy, nutty flavor of butternut squash by first combining it with Italian sausage and then making it into a creamy, cheesy sauce. Paired with three different types of melty cheeses, a pinch of cayenne, and fresh sage, this stuffed shell recipe is perfectly rich and balanced with the savory flavors of fall and winter.