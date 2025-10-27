How Long Butternut Squash Lasts – And The Best Way To Store It For Max Freshness

Fall wouldn't feel complete without butternut squash. In a squash popularity contest, it squashes the competition (groan). The versatility of this bulbous, pear-shaped fall fruit stretches far beyond the requisite bowl of butternut squash soup. Though this creamy go-to bisque is undoubtedly delicious, butternut squash can also play a starring role in a hearty harvest salad, alongside pumpkin and pomegranate seeds, or a supporting one as a simple, spiced, baked side dish. In fact, there are many creative ways to use butternut squash that aren't soup. But, if you want to get the most out of this adaptable gourd, it's good to know how long they last and the best way to store them for optimum freshness.

Whole, unpeeled butternut squash typically last about three months, however, ensuring the longest shelf-life for your squash begins with knowing how to pick them. Always buy in season, from late summer through early winter (peak ripeness is from September through November). They should be hard all around — no mushy spots and free of any deep cuts or gashes (light scuffs are fine). A ripe butternut squash should have a good weight for its size. Knocking on it should produce a hollow sound when it's ready for use. Its color should be in the realm of tan or beige, without any green. Avoid glossiness, opting for a dull finish. Finally, the stem should be as intact as possible and dark brown.