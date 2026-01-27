20 Decadent Recipes That Feature Nutella

There's absolutely nothing wrong with enjoying a spoonful of Nutella straight from the jar, but this beloved chocolate hazelnut spread also makes for a rather dreamy addition to a wide range of sweet recipes. Thick, luscious, and endlessly versatile, it's super easy to incorporate into homemade desserts, where it brings its signature nutty, cocoa-rich flavor and dials up the indulgence.

As well as enhancing cakes, cookies, and brownies, Nutella also serves as a delicious tool for stuffing pastries, sandwiches, and fruit. You can even blend the spread into drinks for a rich, dessert-like finish, or swirl it into buttercream frosting to add an extra layer of creamy decadence.

Whether you're craving a quick, no-bake treat or whipping up an elaborate show-stopper, Nutella can help. These delightfully chocolatey recipes showcase just how irresistible the spread can be, so if you've got a jarful in your pantry, prepare to be tempted by this mouth-watering lineup.