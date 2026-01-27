The Easiest (And Most Difficult) Steak Cuts To Cook At Home, According To Chefs

Few things in life are as satisfying as a perfectly cooked steak. For the confident home cook, steak can be the ultimate comfort dish to impress loved ones. Conversely, nothing is more disappointing than a ruined steak. Whether it's undercooked and cold in the center or overdone and chewy, wasting a steak is truly heartbreaking. Truth is, the key to a successful steak comes down to cut, rather than skill, and chefs know this better than anyone.

Some cuts are naturally forgiving, while others require time and know-how. Thickness, muscle structure, size, fat content, and boning are only some of the components that impact a cut of steak and how it should be cooked. For instance, certain cuts stay tender even if overcooked, or require minimal seasoning thanks to a high fat content. Other cuts might require extreme precision and temperature control, or require an understanding of thickness to achieve an even cook. We spoke to four expert chefs to delineate the difference.

From reliable favorites like sirloin and fillet, to the deceptively challenging, like tomahawks, the expert insights were revealing. While each chef had unique tips, thoughts, and styles, they all agreed on one crucial tip—let your steak rest! Irrespective of cut, a rested steak is a delicious one. Here's a list of the easiest (and most difficult) cuts of steak to cook at home, according to chefs.