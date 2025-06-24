Should You Be Oiling The Pan Or The Meat For Perfectly Cooked Steak?

You picked up the perfect steak from the market and are eager to slap it into the pan and get cooking. A quick rub, a hot pan, and you're good to go, right? Not so fast. To up the chances that this prized piece of meat will be as delicious as possible, you'll want to pay close attention to the way in which you prepare your dinner. We spoke to Douglas Keane, chef and partner at California's Cyrus Restaurant, about tips that will help make the most out of your prime purchase.

Instead of buttering up that steak or massaging it with oil, consider Keane's advice. "It's better to oil the pan," he says. "It helps coat the surface evenly and prevents sticking." While oiling the meat may be the quick instinct for many at-home chefs, nooks and crannies can mean that not every piece of the meat is cooked to perfection. Instead, adding oil to the pan gives you better overall control of the cooking experience. "It also allows you to evenly heat the oil," Keane adds as further encouragement for those looking to put a pretty piece of steak onto plates to serve to dinner party guests.