The Most Important Steak Question To Ask Your Butcher, According To Actual Butchers

As you head to the grocery store or butcher shop in search of meat for tonight's dinner, you might be thinking of the different kinds of cuts that will suit your intended recipe. Whether you're hoping to put together a beef stew or throw a porterhouse steak onto the grill, there is one question that should be at the top of your mind before you place any items into your shopping cart. We spoke to professional butchers for tips on what to ask when buying steak and the number one answer was, "Where does the meat come from?"

Source was at the very top of the list of questions to ask your local butcher. Don't be shy to ask the butcher where displayed meat is from, as it can have a direct impact on how your meal will taste. Remember, the butcher is the expert and is likely to know exactly which products have arrived by shipment or if any of the meat has been prepared in house. Meat that has traveled a long distance to reach your neighborhood market may taste different than steak raised nearby, and the length of time meat is left in a package can significantly impact the texture of the cut.