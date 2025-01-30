The Cuts Of Meat You Should Never Use For Beef Stew

Beef stew is a multicultural comfort food that's been keeping bellies warm and taste buds satisfied since the 14th century. Though humans have been tenderizing meat in flavored liquids for centuries, France is largely credited for sowing the seeds for the contemporary version of stew that we know and love today. As you can imagine, early iterations of beef stew relied on whatever cuts of meats and root vegetables were available for the cooking. In modern times, with grocery stores and butcher shops galore, we have our pick of stewing meats — which can be overwhelming if you're unfamiliar with all the different cuts of beef.

We spoke to Jesse Moore, a corporate chef at Cargill Protein North America, to get his expert opinion on which cuts to avoid when cooking up a good old-fashioned beef stew. Chef Moore says, "avoid the premium cuts such as ribeye tenderloin." He explains why, saying, "Those types of cuts are wasted in the long cooking times. On the other hand, [...] economical cuts don't perform very well either." Chef Moore says that cheaper cuts of meat tend to be leaner, which means there isn't as much fat to break down and tenderize the meat during the stewing process, which can leave you with tough, chewy hunks. Plus, you miss out on so much flavor without the delicious ribbons of fat. So when looking at which cuts to use, price-wise, it's good to aim in the middle.

