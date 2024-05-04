The History Of Beef Stew Can Be Traced Back To 14th Century France

An old-fashioned beef stew has a magic that's difficult to describe. Its rustic, warm, and nourishing nature hits the right notes — perhaps explaining why beef stews are a comfort food worldwide. In addition to the resultant taste, the preparation method comes with a resourceful advantage: It expands typically tough, less-coveted cuts of meat into a pot ready to feed a family.

It's no surprise that humans have been slow-cooking meat in liquid for centuries. Ancient Romans simmered beef in wine, spices, and raisins to craft a dish called copadia. Vikings combined meats, beans, and ground bark in hot water over coals to make a dish called skause. And there's even mention of stewed meat consumption in the Old Testament.

The modern form of beef stew we're familiar with stems from 14th-century France, with recipes first printed by Taillevent, a royal chef and cookbook author. Based on his recipe, beef stew officially materialized in history and hasn't faded since.