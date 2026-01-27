The Levi's Stadium Concession That Serves Up A San Francisco Staple Worth Ordering
It's the most wonderful time of the year for sports fans: The 60th Super Bowl is upon us, kicking off February 8, 2026 at Levi's Stadium — home of the San Francisco 49ers. For those watching from home, the event tends to get you thinking about quintessential game-time snacks, while those lucky enough to attend in person contemplate the best NFL stadium eats. If you're heading to a big game, what's should you feast upon that's worth leaving your seat for? Or if you're not, what can you dream about indulging in and make an homage to for your Super Bowl party? Well, when in Rome, you do as the Romans do; and when you're in San Francisco, you eat Dungeness crab.
A top-notch concession stand at Levi's Stadium, Crab Sammies, will be dishing Dungeness crab out to locals looking for their favorite sandwich as well as visitors wanting a quintessential taste of the city. If you're seeking the best foods to order at any NFL stadium, Dungeness crab sandwiches are the pick for San Francisco because they're fresh and local. Fished along the Pacific coast, Dungeness crabs are unique because their meat is very delicate, flaky, and subtly sweet. For more than 100 years, vendors have boiled and served them at San Francisco's iconic Fisherman's Wharf, where they've become a city staple. So, Crab Sammies offers a unique taste of San Francisco that's an especially exciting order at a football stadium.
Why dungeness crab sandwiches are a must-order at Levi's Stadium
Dungeness crab balances a nutty sweetness with light oceanic saltiness that melts in your mouth. It's a touch saltier and more tender than king crab, richer than stone crab, and more flavorful than snow crab. A highlight of the city's seafood fare, Dungeness crab sandwiches are among one of the most uniquely San Franciscan foods. Making it even more special, Dungeness crab has a particular season when it's caught because that's when the meat is at its best: late fall until February. That means anyone hitting Crab Sammies during the Super Bowl is getting the crab at its freshest and tastiest.
The Crab Sammies menu is simple: Dungeness crab sandwiches, beer, and water. The eponymous sandwiches are $21, and the crab is folded with a lemon aioli, sandwiched between a buttery and warm lobster roll, and served alongside a cup of hot soup. Don't be surprised to find a long line outside the concession — just rest assured it will be worth it. "Literally go to the games for the Crabby Sando's. Obsessed. It a tradition to go and eat there," said one Yelp user. Another pointed out that, while the line was long, it moved quick "and the Crab sandwich was very good even better with the soup/sauce."