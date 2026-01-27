The Levi's Stadium Concession That Serves Up A San Francisco Staple Worth Ordering

It's the most wonderful time of the year for sports fans: The 60th Super Bowl is upon us, kicking off February 8, 2026 at Levi's Stadium — home of the San Francisco 49ers. For those watching from home, the event tends to get you thinking about quintessential game-time snacks, while those lucky enough to attend in person contemplate the best NFL stadium eats. If you're heading to a big game, what's should you feast upon that's worth leaving your seat for? Or if you're not, what can you dream about indulging in and make an homage to for your Super Bowl party? Well, when in Rome, you do as the Romans do; and when you're in San Francisco, you eat Dungeness crab.

A top-notch concession stand at Levi's Stadium, Crab Sammies, will be dishing Dungeness crab out to locals looking for their favorite sandwich as well as visitors wanting a quintessential taste of the city. If you're seeking the best foods to order at any NFL stadium, Dungeness crab sandwiches are the pick for San Francisco because they're fresh and local. Fished along the Pacific coast, Dungeness crabs are unique because their meat is very delicate, flaky, and subtly sweet. For more than 100 years, vendors have boiled and served them at San Francisco's iconic Fisherman's Wharf, where they've become a city staple. So, Crab Sammies offers a unique taste of San Francisco that's an especially exciting order at a football stadium.