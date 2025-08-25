The Best Foods To Try At Every NFL Stadium
We'd be lying if we said that part of the fun of attending an NFL football game was eating. From classic game-day items like hot dogs and nachos to more innovative specialties like hand-crafted sandwiches and decadent desserts, it's enough to burst your budget (and leave you reaching for your stretchy pants) if you go all-in without a plan. And when you take into consideration the fact that a stadium can change up its exact offerings each season, it's difficult to know what's worth the room in your stomach.
That's why we compiled the best foods at each stadium into a single list so you know exactly what the fan favorites are. Instead of sticking to foods you can get anywhere, these items are more unique to each stadium, showing off what makes the city, the team, the fans, and the food so special.
Pierogis - Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh Steelers)
Brought to Pittsburgh by Polish and Ukrainian immigrants in the late 19th century, pierogi's have become one of the most beloved foods of this city. These half-moon shaped dumplings are filled with savory fillings like mashed potatoes and cheese or meat and sauerkraut before being boiled and pan fried. The pierogi platter from Pierogi House is the perfect taste of Pittsburgh and will warm you up from the inside out (great during cold football games).
Fuku chicken sandwich - Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas Raiders)
The O.G. Fuku chicken sandwich was originally created by chefs at the popular NYC restaurant, Momofuku Noodle Bar. This sandwich was such a hit with customers that it could no longer be denied its very own restaurant. This sandwich now appears at multiple venues across the country, including two outposts at Allegiant Stadium. Nestled between a soft potato roll you'll find perfectly crispy habanero-brined chicken topped with Fuku mayo and pickles. A simple but noteworthy combination.
Burnt End Mac and Cheese - Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City Chiefs)
There are many restaurants for BBQ in Kansas City but you don't have to venture outside of Arrowhead Stadium to find your fair share of BBQ. But if you can only get one thing, you don't want to skip the BBQ burnt end mac and cheese from the Mac Shack. A generous helping of creamy mac and cheese is then loaded with crispy burnt ends smothered in tangy bbq sauce and topped with crispy fried onions. Talk about next level comfort food.
Cowboy cheesesteak - AT&T Stadium (Dallas Cowboys)
As they say, everything is bigger than Texas and the food at AT&T stadium is no exception. Although cheesesteaks are a common offering at many stadiums, the Cowboy cheesesteak has been a returning fan-favorite for a handful of years. A twist on the traditional Philadelphia-style sandwich, the Cowboy cheesesteak is stuffed with sliced sirloin steak, grilled onions, and queso (instead of melted American or provolone cheese) between a soft hoagie bun and can be found at multiple locations throughout the stadium.
Pulled pork nachos - Bank of America Stadium (Carolina Panthers)
In case you didn't know, North Carolina barbeque is different from other styles found throughout the country in that it features sauce that is more vinegar than tomato forward. To get a taste of Carolina's BBQ scene while still enjoying a favorite game-day snack, the BBQ pulled pork nachos can't be beat. Not a fan of pork? The shredded BBQ chicken nachos are another variation, both of which can be found at multiple stands in the stadium.
Jambalaya - Caesars Superdome (New Orleans Saints)
A trip to New Orleans is worth it for the food alone. But combine this city's delicious cajun and creole dishes with a Saints game and you have yourself a real good time. With items like alligator sausage po'boy sandwiches, you might be tempted to go for novelty. However, it's the traditional dishes, like jambalaya, available at Crescent City Cuisine, which allow you to enjoy the game while indulging in some of New Orleans' most iconic tastes. According to one Reddit user, "the jambalaya is immaculate."
Thunder Crunch - Empower Field at Mile High (Denver Broncos)
Leave it to Mile High to deliver a twist the crunchwrap, a late night munchie fave. The Thunder Crunch is Denver's take on this beloved fast-food pick and is made by taking ancho chicken, pico de gallo, green chile queso, and lettuce and wrapping it both in a regular tortilla and then a spicy tortilla before frying it to a crisp. Forget super messy stadium food and satisfy your cravings with this perfectly crunchy wrap that is bursting with flavor (and spice)!
Fuku chicken sandwich- EverBank Stadium (Jacksonville Jaguars)
Already mentioned as one of the best foods at Allegiant Stadium, Fuku deserves another spot on this list with its location at EverBank Stadium. The simple but powerful flavor combination of habanero-brined chicken, Fuku mayo, and pickle on a potato roll has given it's OG chicken sandwich quite the following throughout the country and why it is one of the must-try items at a Jaguars game.
Modern Greek gyro - Ford Field (Detroit Lions)
You might be surprised to find great Greek food in Michigan, but at Modern Greek and Salad Bar they are serving up some super fresh classics like fattoush and hummus. But it's really the gyros that you should get. Juicy chicken is wrapped in a Greek pita alongside sliced tomatoes and red onions, shredded lettuce, and tangy tzatziki sauce. This restaurant has two locations in Michigan (with a third on the way) and two stands in Ford Field.
Italian sausage - Gillette Stadium (New England Patriots)
Out of all the NFL stadiums, Gillette surprisingly has some of the fewest unique or noteworthy food options, especially considering the Brady dynasty era. However, the Italian sausage and peppers seem to be a go-to for many fans and can be found at the Food Court concessions stand and at the 5+ Italian sausage stands sprinkled throughout the stadium. It's a solid option when you are wanting something filling and easy to eat while cheering on the Pats.
Mojo Donuts - Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Dolphins)
Ranked as the 4th best donut shop in the U.S. by Yelp, Mojo Donuts is known for "reinventing the donut experience" with its decadent flavors. The popular maple-bacon bar, coconut custard pie, and the Spectacular Mango Brulee are just some examples of the creative flavors on offer. First appearing at Hard Rock Stadium in 2018 it has become the place to go to satisfy your sweet tooth during a Dolphins game.
Waffle Fry Battle Boat - Highmark Stadium (Buffalo Bills)
While fries are a classic game-day food that you can find at every stadium, Highmark Stadium offers a unique twist that can only be found in Buffalo. The Waffle Fry Battle Boat is a two-foot long boat of waffle fries that changes every single game. One side is loaded with Buffalo themed toppings and the other features toppings that are themed to whatever team the Bills are playing that week. Perfect for sharing or as a stand-alone meal if you're really hungry.
Irish pierogi nachos - Huntington Bank Field (Cleveland Browns)
Cleveland's food scene has been influenced by Eastern European immigrants in a similar way to its neighbor, Pittsburgh. Pierogies are also a popular dish in this city, and one of the best things to eat while watching a Browns Game. The Irish pierogi nachos from Brat & Brew include a platter of pierogies filled with corned beef and sauerkraut, topped with Thousand Island dressing and sour cream. These hearty dumplings will certainly power you through the big game.
Meatloaf sandwich - Lambeau Field (Green Bay Packers)
Introduced in 2024 and brought back for the 2025 season, the meatloaf sandwich can be found at multiple concession stands in the stadium. Made with a thick slice of meatloaf topped with ketchup and onions between two pieces of Texas toast, it is the perfect midwest comfort food to get you through those cold Wisconsin games. And can we give an honorable mention? It's not a trip to Green Bay without getting some cheese curds.
Crab sandwich - Levi's Stadium (San Francisco 49ers)
Located on a peninsula between the Pacific Ocean and the San Francisco Bay, San Francisco is a prime location for all things seafood, specifically Dungeness crab — a type of crab native to the Pacific Coast. But what makes Dungeness crab unique is its slightly sweet, nutty flavor. To indulge in this delicacy without having to make it to the coast yourself, a crab sandwich from Crab Sammies will do just the trick. Getting to watch the 49s at Levi's Stadium is just a bonus.
Roast pork hoagie - Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia Eagles)
Sure you could go to Lincoln Field and get a cheesesteak but why not try its other (arguably better but often overlooked) sibling? Served on the same soft hoagie roll as a cheesesteak, Tony Luke's signature roast pork sandwich is piled with juicy, thinly sliced pork roast that has been slow cooked for hours alongside melted provolone cheese and broccoli rabe that gives it just the right amount of zing to complement the savory meat and cheese.
The Ringer - Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis Colts)
The Ringer first debuted during the 2024 season and is now making its return for 2025 due to its popularity. This footlong corn dog is coated in honey and rolled in blue Taki crumbs for a sweet and spicy combination that delivers just the right amount of crunch. This unexpected combination of ingredients may not seem like something that would work but between the surprising burst of flavor and novelty, it keeps people coming back for more each game.
Seattle smash burger - Lumen Field home (Seattle Seahawks)
A lot of cities have specialty dogs but the Seattle-style hot dog has one of the more interesting combinations of cream cheese, Sriracha, grilled onions, and jalapenos. While you can get this hot dog at Lumen Field, Bam Bam Smash Burger takes this combo to another level with its Seattle Smash Burger — two burger patties with American cheese, jalapeno cream cheese, and grilled onions. It's even more special considering it is a collaboration by Seahawks safety, Kam Chancellor, and local Legion Sports Bar.
Crab pretzel - M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore Ravens)
Maryland is synonymous with crab so going to a Raven's game without getting something with crab seems like a wasted opportunity. Enter the crab pretzel with crab dip. You'll see right away what sets this pretzel apart from the rest as it is literally shaped like a crab, but it's the dip that really seals the deal. This item was part of the many food upgrades made to M&T Bank Stadium in 2024 as a way to breathe new life into the stadium and bring in some local Maryland favorites.
Jumbo wings - Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta Falcons)
If you want some delicious stadium food with heart behind it, make sure to get the chicken wings at West Nest. You can get these six jumbo wings one of three ways — with maple buffalo sauce, lemon pepper seasoning, or Korean firecracker seasoning — or upgrade to a 10-count served with a side of fries. The coolest part is that the stands are run by the students of Westside Works Culinary Academy, a program designed to equip people with hands-on training and certifications so grads can secure stable jobs with living wages.
Spicy chicken sandwich - MetLife Stadium (New York Giants and New York Jets)
Whether you are a Giants fan or Jets fan, there's one thing we can all agree on: the spicy chicken sandwich from the Fat Rooster is worth stopping at one of its four locations inside the stadium at some point during the game. Inside of a King's Hawaiian bun you'll find a large piece of spicy fried chicken layered with house-made sweet pickles, honey aioli, and apple cider coleslaw that perfectly balances out the heat from the chicken.
Nashville hot chicken - Nissan Stadium (Tennessee Titans)
Home of the Tennessee Titans, Nashville is also home of the famous Nashville hot chicken establishment Hattie B's. Luckily, you don't have to venture far from Nissan Stadium to get your fix as Hattie B's has a couple spots in the stadium serving up hot chicken tenders and a delicious hot chicken sandwich piled with pickles, coleslaw, and "comback" sauce. Choose between six spice levels depending on how daring you feel from mild all the way up to "Shut the Cluck Up!" ghost pepper style hot.
Ssong's Hotdogs - Northwest Stadium (Washington Commanders)
Corn dogs and fries are great, but why settle for the standard when you can get something even better? Ssong's Hotdog serves up Korean-style corn dogs alongside fries seasoned with options like parmesan or Old Bay for a twist on these staple stadium items.
While the exact offerings can vary, the menu has included options like the Mozz Sausage stick (half mozzarella and half sausage inside deep fried breading) and the Potato Mozz Sausage Hotdog (half mozzarella and half sausage with diced potatoes around it). Just make sure to have your phone ready to capture the perfect cheese pull.
Fajita tacos - NRG Stadium (Houston Texans)
BBQ may be the obvious game-day choice, especially in Texas, but switch things up and get a different yet still very distinct taste of Houston with the fajita tacos from El Tiempo Cantina, a local Houston Tex-Mex restaurant with multiple brick and mortar locations throughout the city and a few stands within NRG stadium. And don't forget to wash your tacos down and cool off from that Texas heat with a refreshing frozen margarita.
Cincinnati chili - Paycor Stadium (Cincinnati Bengals)
If you aren't familiar with Cincinnati chili, you're definitely missing out. It is characterized by its sweeter flavor than traditional chili due to its unique blend of spices like cinnamon and clove. Cincinnati chili is also thinner in consistency and served over spaghetti or a hot dog (definitely not a bowl) with topping options like onions, beans, and cheese. Many places serve this dish in the city but Skyline Chili has the most locations, including a few in Paycor Stadium.
Mojo chicken and yellow rice - Raymond James Stadium (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
The Tampa Bay Bucaneer's stadium boasts a mojo chicken and yellow rice bowl highlights the Cuban influence of the area and can be found at a handful of stands throughout the stadium. By combining the best of arroz con pollo — a traditional Cuban dish of chicken and yellow rice — with mojo marinated chicken into a single bowl allows you to indulge in the next-level flavors of these popular cultural dishes.
Loaded tots - SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers)
With two football teams now in Los Angeles, Chargers and Rams fans will need some yummy food to fuel them through the football season. And while stadium fare can sometimes be pretty basic, you don't have to worry about that in LA. At Sawtelle Blvd. concessions you'll find some of the best loaded tater tots you may have ever had. Piled high with Korean fried chicken, kewpie mayo, and soy glaze, this dish is way more than a side dish, it's an entire meal experience.
The Odunze - Soldier Field (Chicago Bears)
One of the most decadent hot dogs can be found at Shoreline BBQ in Soldier Field. This hot dog, appropriately named The Odunze, was inspired by rookie wide receiver, Rome Odunze. This jalapeno-cheddar hot dog is wrapped in Italian beef (another beloved Chicago food item) and piled high with cheddar crumbles, secret sauce, and spicy giardiniera. It first appeared in 2024 during Odunze's first year on the team but it was obviously good enough to stick around.
Meatball on a stick - State Farm Stadium (Arizona Cardinals)
A standout item at State Farm Stadium that made its debut in 2024, the Meatball Sub on a Stick is pretty much exactly what it sounds like: Two meatballs on a stick intertwined with hoagie dough, speared on a stick and served with marinara dipping sauce.
If you're still craving something sweet, the Cotton Candy Burrito is truly a dessert lovers dream come true. Featuring cotton candy as the tortilla, inside you'll find an explosion of cotton candy ice cream, marshmallows, skittles, M&Ms, gummy bears, Fruity Pebbles, Froot Loops, and sprinkles.
Cheese curds - U.S. Bank Stadium (Minnesota Vikings)
If you're headed to support (or root against) the Vikings at a game in the Midwest's U.S. Bank Stadium, you can't skip the cheese curds from Curds & Cakes. Fresh, never frozen cheese curds are delivered straight from Wisconsin weekly before being battered and fried. Served hot, these are the perfect snack for munching on during the game or alongside your other tried-and-true stadium classics like hot dogs and burgers. With a few locations in the stadium, you are never far away from these squeaky balls of savory goodness.
Methodology
Considering NFL stadiums change out vendors and add in specialty items each season, we took into consideration items that have either stood the test of time for many years or have returned after a year or two due to noticeable popularity from fans. We also looked for items that were a good representation of the city that each stadium was in, such as a regional specific dish, or it was something more unique that couldn't be found as easily (or at all) at other stadiums.