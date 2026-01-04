When Is Dungeness Crab Season?

When it comes to the fruits of the sea, few are so prized as a good Dungeness crab. These meaty crustaceans are a fixture of autumn and winter tables up and down the West Coast. Dungeness crab is a favorite for Thanksgiving menus, and Christmas dinners alike, often replacing the turkey and ham typical in other places. But the commercial season for these crustaceans is variable and has been shifting considerably in recent years.

The period for harvesting Dungeness crab varies not only by location, but also from year to year. If you include all of the fisheries along the West Coast, the commercial harvest of this prized seafood typically runs throughout the entire year. In any one specific location, however, there is an on-season and an off-season. For example, in Southeast Alaska the typical fall season begins in early October and runs through February, with another shorter season occurring in the summer months. The Kodiak region, on the other hand, has a season that runs from May through December. Between just those two, there is some commercial harvest of Dungeness crab available during most of the year, with the remainder made up by fisheries in the Lower 48.

But Alaska is a long way off for most residents of the U.S., and we all love to support local industries and celebrate the foods that make our home unique. Depending on the fishery, local crabbing seasons are quite different. For example, a typical California Dungeness season gets started in mid-November and runs until around late June. This start date has been delayed many times in recent years, though. This season, the delay has pushed harvest all the way out of 2025, into January of 2026.