10 Valentine's Day Food And Wine Pairings

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, you might be starting to plan out a date night for the occasion. While some people love the idea of celebrating at a romantic restaurant, others prefer the intimacy of being at home. That said, if you've decided to stay home on the 14th, you don't have to resort to the same old food and drink you consume all week. Instead, consider being intentional with your food and wine pairing to highlight the date. To guide you in your menu planning for the evening, I've put together 10 food and wine pairings to make the occasion special.

As a Certified Specialist of Wine, I've studied and experimented with the ins and outs of finding the optimal pairings. Whether you prefer red, white, rosé, or sparkling wine, or choose to go heavy on the meat or stick to plant-based foods, I've got some options to bring to the table. To make it even simpler for you in the wine shop, I've included a bottle recommendation in each case, making it easy to choose a dish and buy the accompanying wine. Read on for some delicious food and wine pairings to make your Valentine's Day dinner date effortless.