The Timing Rule You Need To Keep In Mind Before Cooking A Dry Aged Steak

A good steak is an experience worth savoring, but it is doubly so when the cut of beef has been carefully selected and aged to perfection. Dry aging is a technique that has been growing in mainstream popularity, thanks to how the process brings out layers of deep, funky, beefy flavor. Beautiful, aged steaks do come with a hefty price tag, however, so it is important you know exactly how to prepare them. For a little expert advice on how dry-aging changes the cooking process, we reached out to Clare Andrews, also known as "the queen of gadget cookery" and author of "The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook."

"Dry-aged steaks have less moisture due to evaporation during aging," Andrews explains, "which means they can cook a bit faster and brown more readily." What dry aging does to beef, beyond evaporating moisture, is promote enzymes to begin gently breaking down the meat. This results in a deep, rich flavor, but the change in composition also means it needs to be treated slightly differently in the pan. "There's less internal moisture to act as a heat buffer," Andrews says, "so timing becomes more critical."

Typically, a steak has a lot of moisture in it, which evaporates as it cooks. This process happens at the boiling point of water — much lower than common pan and grill temperatures — and slows the cooking process since evaporation requires a significant amount of heat. For dry-aged steaks with less available moisture to turn to steam, everything cooks a bit faster. "The biggest adjustment is attention," Andrews says. "Dry-aged steak benefits from slightly lower heat or shorter cooking times to prevent overcooking."