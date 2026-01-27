This Is How Much An Average Cocktail Costs In Las Vegas

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas — unless you're talking about the dent a visit there could leave in your bank account. This doesn't just include the world-famous gambling, but another facet of Sin City that goes hand-in-hand with that and all the other facets of the destination's glitzy nightlife: cocktails. Las Vegas boasts some of the most iconic cocktail bars on the planet, but how much will a drink from one of them actually set you back?

In Vegas, basic mixed drinks like a rum and Coke or whiskey ginger may go for around $12 to $15 from your average bar, with prices climbing if you request a particular brand of spirit. If there's no menu, you'll find a bar's well liquors on a steel shelf behind the bar; those house standards will usually be cheaper than, say, Patron tequila or Belvedere vodka.

Generally, the more costly the mixers and the more ingredients a drink includes, the more expensive it'll be, with cocktails ranging anywhere from $20 to $30. Where you get said cocktail — be it a higher-end cocktail bar inside of a luxury hotel or casino, or something more casual — will also influence what end of that range it will lean towards. Essentially, where you fall on the average $12 to $30 scale depends on what you're drinking and where.