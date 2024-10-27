Where To Find A Bar's Well Liquors If There's No Menu

If you find yourself in a bar and not seeking beer, wine, or a non-alcoholic beverage, chances are you're going to want to know what well liquors are available. More elaborate cocktails involving novel or luxury ingredients tend to go on menus, while classic well drinks don't. Let's say you just want an easy-going well drink, or know that while it's gotten a bad rap in the past, well liquor is actually the right move for many tipples because a value option will suffice. Without those options appearing on a menu, how can you tell what brand of liquor you're going to get if you order a gin and tonic or whiskey smash? We turned to a seasoned bar pro for help, and the answer is refreshingly effortless.

"Look at their speed rail," says Saeed "Hawk" House, owner and bartender at Cocktails by Hawk LLC. "That will tell you everything you need to know about their well selection." A speed rail, also called a speed bar or speed rack, is a steel shelf that hangs behind the bar at about knee height so bartenders can grab bottles for simpler drinks that are frequently ordered and for orders that don't specify specific, high-end spirits. If you can spot the speed rail, you'll see the liquor brands the bar uses for well drinks.