This Canned Ingredient Makes Frozen Fries Taste Way Better
There is a lot to love about frozen French fries. They're so simple to make; just pop them on a sheet pan, in your air fryer, or a toaster oven and cook them until they're crispy and golden brown. This budget-friendly freezer staple can save you a trip to your favorite fast food joint, though even we can admit that the flavor of frozen fries can be a little worse for wear.
That being said, there are numerous canned ingredients that you can add to your fries (or frozen tater tots) to improve their texture and flavor. Chief among them is none other than canned chili. There are so many varieties of canned chili out there, including those with just beans, no beans, meat, no meat, extra bold, and mild. Whichever you choose, your crispy fries will be complemented by the perfect addition of tang and zest from the canned chili. Moreover, the chili can be heated up and poured right onto your fries after they're done cooking; you may just want to keep a fork handy so that they're easier to eat.
Chili fries made easy
Since there are so many different chili varieties out there, you should have no problem finding a can that's right for you. The one thing that you may want to keep in mind when selecting one, though, is the sodium content. If your frozen fries come pre-salted, or you add extra on before eating them, you may want to opt for a low-sodium chili to avoid overwhelming the flavor of the entire dish. It's always easier to add extra salt afterward if you feel like your chili fries need it.
That being said, there are many ways you can balance out chili fries that are too salty. Adding a fresh element, like chopped scallions, can integrate a fresh, alliumy pop into your bite. If you prefer something more decadent, you can crack open a warmed container of store-bought queso and drizzle it on; the creamy cheese would highlight both the crispy, salty fries and the flavorful chili well.