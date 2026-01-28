This Canned Ingredient Makes Frozen Fries Taste Way Better

There is a lot to love about frozen French fries. They're so simple to make; just pop them on a sheet pan, in your air fryer, or a toaster oven and cook them until they're crispy and golden brown. This budget-friendly freezer staple can save you a trip to your favorite fast food joint, though even we can admit that the flavor of frozen fries can be a little worse for wear.

That being said, there are numerous canned ingredients that you can add to your fries (or frozen tater tots) to improve their texture and flavor. Chief among them is none other than canned chili. There are so many varieties of canned chili out there, including those with just beans, no beans, meat, no meat, extra bold, and mild. Whichever you choose, your crispy fries will be complemented by the perfect addition of tang and zest from the canned chili. Moreover, the chili can be heated up and poured right onto your fries after they're done cooking; you may just want to keep a fork handy so that they're easier to eat.