Reusing Cardboard Makes Kitchen Utensil Organization Cheap And Simple

We all have those drawers in the kitchen that are a complete jumble, and for many, it's the utensils. Unlike cutlery, which fits neatly into standard drawer organizers, the different shapes and sizes of spatulas, potato mashers, or whisks make them harder to keep in line. Adding just a few dividers to a drawer can go a longer way to keep your cooking utensils organized, and you don't even need to buy them. Using leftover cardboard is not only a cheap option, but it also ensures that they will be the exact fit for your drawers.

Don't worry if you don't have any crafting experience; turning leftover cardboard into an organizer is a quick DIY kitchen upgrade that only requires the material, a way to measure it, and a way to cut it. Start by taking the internal measurements of the drawers — the depth from front to back, the width across, and the height. Cut the cardboard into strips that are a little narrower than the height of the drawers. Then cut these cardboard strips to the size of the drawer from front to back. It should be a snug fit, so err on the side of longer rather than shorter.

Once you have these dividers in place, cut another strip of cardboard that fits the width of the drawer. The final and most important step is to measure where this divider crosses the others and cut into each divider halfway. You can then slot this crosswise divider onto the others to hold everything in place. An optional but fun step is to cover the cardboard in contact or wrapping paper for a less DIY look.