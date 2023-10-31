That Cardboard Your 6-Pack Of Beer Came In Is The Perfect Condiment Organizer

It can pay to be thrifty in the kitchen, and a bit of creative resourcefulness can help you up your organization game to a level Marie Kondo might approve of. The next time you buy a six-pack of craft microbrews, set the cardboard container off to the side instead of throwing it out. The cardboard openings meant to hold the beer bottles are the perfect size to double as makeshift storage compartments for an assortment of condiments. Complete with a useful handle, the six-pack case can help you carry hot sauce, mustard, and homemade ketchup to and from the kitchen with ease.

Whether you're hosting a backyard barbecue or organizing a potluck at the office, this resourceful idea can help you keep sauces and jars organized and clean. Sturdier cardboard materials can also be used in your pantry and fridge to easily transfer condiments to the kitchen counter with less effort and fewer trips.