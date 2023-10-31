That Cardboard Your 6-Pack Of Beer Came In Is The Perfect Condiment Organizer
It can pay to be thrifty in the kitchen, and a bit of creative resourcefulness can help you up your organization game to a level Marie Kondo might approve of. The next time you buy a six-pack of craft microbrews, set the cardboard container off to the side instead of throwing it out. The cardboard openings meant to hold the beer bottles are the perfect size to double as makeshift storage compartments for an assortment of condiments. Complete with a useful handle, the six-pack case can help you carry hot sauce, mustard, and homemade ketchup to and from the kitchen with ease.
Whether you're hosting a backyard barbecue or organizing a potluck at the office, this resourceful idea can help you keep sauces and jars organized and clean. Sturdier cardboard materials can also be used in your pantry and fridge to easily transfer condiments to the kitchen counter with less effort and fewer trips.
A crafty solution for easy organization
If the six-pack holder has individual flaps, you can remove pieces as needed to fit the different sizes of your favorite condiments. The cardboard is also easy to cut if you need to lower the sides of the carrier in order to read the labels of shorter bottles and jars. The carrier is perfect for transporting napkins, silverware, and salt and pepper shakers, too. If you want to add a touch of bright festivity to a party, paint the cardboard with colors and designs to your liking. This craft project is fun, easy, and doesn't require exceptional artistic talent. The finished product can be a lively, thoughtful addition to backyard picnics and summer gatherings.
With an organizational hack this easy, you'll be wondering why you didn't think of it sooner. And, feel free to push the hack further. Consider saving extra six-pack holders in the future to store not only ingredients found in the kitchen but also office and art supplies, your kids' toys, and some of the home improvement accessories scattered around your garage.