The Honest Way Martha Stewart Shuts Down A Dinner Party (We're Taking Notes)
Dinner parties are equal parts fun, informative, and, let's face it, exhausting. After weeks of prepping and hours bent over the stove, there's a good chance that you're already going to be tired before your event starts. We've all been there –- the plates are stacked in the kitchen, the candles are burning low, yet the chatter continues, even as your eyes droop. It can feel impolite to push people toward the door, but sometimes you need to take a leaf out of Martha Stewart's book and be honest: just stand up and kindly tell everyone you're finished hosting.
That's right, even the queen of catering can't always make it past bedtime, and she's openly discussed how she ends a dinner party if needed. Stewart was asked about the topic on "The Drew Barrymore Show," where she said, "Frankly I just say, 'I'm going to bed I'll see you.' I do, I just say that." It really is that simple, and if the tables were turned, you'd probably understand –- so why should your guests feel any different? People know how tiring hosting is, and there's no point pushing yourself over the edge.
In fact, Stewart even joked that she'd stoop to drastic measures if she really couldn't get people out. She said, "One night I had the fire department show up. Nobody would leave, we just put the fire alarm on." She was kidding, of course, there was an actual furnace malfunction that time, but it did work.
Martha Stewart's top dinner party tips
People especially won't mind leaving when asked to if you throw a top-notch dinner party, and Stewart has plenty advice for that too. One of the top hosting rules she lives by is to pay proper attention to her guests. Keep an eye on everyone's drinks, offer seconds once you notice their plates are empty, and create a fun, signature cocktail to celebrate the night.
She also likes to create more interaction by playing games at the table, and letting people lend a hand in the kitchen if they offer. On top of all of that, she has a no-phone dinner table policy and hates to serve pre-packaged snacks, opting for fancy hors d'oeuvres like polenta stuffed mushrooms instead. Skipping the chips and pretzels is probably a good move, seeing as her go-to dinner party dessert method is a full on buffet-style presentation.
You don't need to pull all of these out of the bag, especially if you fear overextending yourself as previously discussed. But even a few tips and tricks can lead to a dinner party so memorable, no one will blink twice at the fact that it may end it a little early. And if you're really scared of opening the door, there's always the classic Irish goodbye — just maybe leave some wine out for those late-night merrymakers.