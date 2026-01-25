The Honest Way Martha Stewart Shuts Down A Dinner Party (We're Taking Notes)

Dinner parties are equal parts fun, informative, and, let's face it, exhausting. After weeks of prepping and hours bent over the stove, there's a good chance that you're already going to be tired before your event starts. We've all been there –- the plates are stacked in the kitchen, the candles are burning low, yet the chatter continues, even as your eyes droop. It can feel impolite to push people toward the door, but sometimes you need to take a leaf out of Martha Stewart's book and be honest: just stand up and kindly tell everyone you're finished hosting.

That's right, even the queen of catering can't always make it past bedtime, and she's openly discussed how she ends a dinner party if needed. Stewart was asked about the topic on "The Drew Barrymore Show," where she said, "Frankly I just say, 'I'm going to bed I'll see you.' I do, I just say that." It really is that simple, and if the tables were turned, you'd probably understand –- so why should your guests feel any different? People know how tiring hosting is, and there's no point pushing yourself over the edge.

In fact, Stewart even joked that she'd stoop to drastic measures if she really couldn't get people out. She said, "One night I had the fire department show up. Nobody would leave, we just put the fire alarm on." She was kidding, of course, there was an actual furnace malfunction that time, but it did work.