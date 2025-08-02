Martha Stewart's No-Phone Dinner Table Rule Has Only One Exception

If you're a dinner-party guest at Martha Stewart's home, chances are that you won't be scrolling Instagram while everyone's eating or answering texts instead of conversing with those at the table. But then, that might have a lot to do with the fact that she's Martha Stewart. However, according to the cooking, decorating, and hosting diva, spending time on your mobile at anyone's dinner party is a rude habit. In a 2019 sit-down with Town & Country, Stewart explained that this "rarely happens" at her get-togethers but also noted that there is one exception: bigger events that are not held by an individual at their home.

Think award ceremonies, charity events, galas, and the like; dinners hosted by major organizations for hundreds of guests. These are more professional in nature. The guests are busy movers and shakers, Stewart explained, taking time out of their packed calendars to make an appearance in the first place. When they're on their phones at the table, one can assume it's urgent business.

It's a different ballgame at your friend's or family member's dinner party. "At private homes, I think it's rude to whip out your phone and start talking on it," Stewart added. In general, using your phone when you're someone's guest for the evening is one of the dining etiquette mistakes you want to avoid. While everyone should understand emergencies may arise, looking at your phone for the sake of looking at your phone conveys you're not engaged in the event around you. There's enough going on with conversations to have and courses to enjoy, and it's worth being present and showing you care about the host's efforts.