This Popular Costco Purchase Cannot Be Returned — No Exceptions

Costco's return policy is known as very hassle-free, allowing you to return and get a refund on most items if you're unhappy with them, including the membership itself. But a few limitations do exist, and one particular deal-breaker at the return counter is gift cards. You cannot return those, and there are absolutely no exceptions.

This rule applies to regular gift cards as well as the Costco Shop Card. It doesn't matter if you still have the receipt, have lost the card, or simply changed your mind; the purchase of any gift card is final, so keep that in mind before you buy one. You also can't redeem gift cards for cash, except in specific states where local law dictates otherwise, when the balance is lower than a certain amount. That's $10 in California; $5 in Colorado, Hawaii, Maine, Massachusetts, Montana, New Jersey, Oregon, and Washington; $3 in Connecticut; $2.50 in Texas; and $1 in Rhode Island and Vermont. In 2023, Taco Bell was fined over $85,000 for allegedly breaking gift card laws in California, so it's definitely helpful to know your rights as a consumer.

Now, Costco is a go-to spot for buying restaurant gift cards, but given that those purchases are final, make sure to check any potential limitations and expiration dates before you buy them. For example, a two-pack of $50 Uber Eats gift cards at Costco is limited to two units sold per membership every two weeks.