Why Costco Should Be Your Go-To Spot For Buying Restaurant Gift Cards
Costco is a place of unlimited opportunities. Whether you're planning to stock up on food before a big storm or order a custom cake for a birthday party, Costco has it all. The company's unique business model of handing out free samples draws both members and non-members into stores. So much so that in 2024, roughly 137 million people purchased an annual Costco membership, according to a recent Statista study. With over 600 warehouses within the United States (Rhode Island, Wyoming, and West Virginia have no stores) and over 250 international warehouses, it's no surprise that Costco is becoming the best place to buy restaurant gift cards. Not only does Costco have gift cards for popular fast food and sit-down restaurants, but they're offered for a discounted price.
Like many of the store's other products, Costco's restaurant gift cards are the best bang for your buck, especially if you plan on buying in bulk. Costco offers everything from one gift card valued at a large amount to multiple gift cards valued at smaller amounts. For example, you can buy four Domino's gift cards valued at $25 each for $79.99. Instead of paying $100, plus tax and an activation fee, you're only paying $80. That means you're saving almost $20 on these Domino's gift cards. Of course, these prices will vary depending on the location you visit, but you'll almost always find discounted prices for these types of gift cards.
Why Costco has the best deals on gift cards
Compared to stores like Kroger, which offer a small incentive for using its free membership to purchase gift cards, Costco often offers up to 20% off any selection of restaurant gift cards. Since your Costco membership works internationally and in different states, you can benefit from these deals at all Costco locations. Unfortunately, the exact discount prices vary based on the total number of gift cards you purchase.
This Costco shopping hack is perfect for the holiday season, birthdays, and anniversaries. However, there is a limit on how many gift cards you can buy at one time. As Costco Customer Service explains, "Governing laws require us to limit the total value we can sell of certain gift cards and similar items to $10,000 or less per day." So, while you can save when you buy gift cards in bulk, Costco caps your gift card spending at around $10,000 a day.
From local to national restaurants, Costco offers an array of gift cards for all kinds of restaurants, from Cold Stone Creamery to Moe's Southwest Grill. Luckily, within the U.S., gift cards usually don't expire until at least five years after their activation date. So, you can buy a few at the beginning of the year and gift them as needed or save some for the holidays. Or you can buy some for yourself and use them when you want a special treat. Just remember that some gift cards are only available online and can't be bought in a store.