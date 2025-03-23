Why Costco Should Be Your Go-To Spot For Buying Restaurant Gift Cards

Compared to stores like Kroger, which offer a small incentive for using its free membership to purchase gift cards, Costco often offers up to 20% off any selection of restaurant gift cards. Since your Costco membership works internationally and in different states, you can benefit from these deals at all Costco locations. Unfortunately, the exact discount prices vary based on the total number of gift cards you purchase.

This Costco shopping hack is perfect for the holiday season, birthdays, and anniversaries. However, there is a limit on how many gift cards you can buy at one time. As Costco Customer Service explains, "Governing laws require us to limit the total value we can sell of certain gift cards and similar items to $10,000 or less per day." So, while you can save when you buy gift cards in bulk, Costco caps your gift card spending at around $10,000 a day.

From local to national restaurants, Costco offers an array of gift cards for all kinds of restaurants, from Cold Stone Creamery to Moe's Southwest Grill. Luckily, within the U.S., gift cards usually don't expire until at least five years after their activation date. So, you can buy a few at the beginning of the year and gift them as needed or save some for the holidays. Or you can buy some for yourself and use them when you want a special treat. Just remember that some gift cards are only available online and can't be bought in a store.