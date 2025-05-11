Here's The Most Common Reason Costco Revokes Memberships

If the Costco membership card is one of your dearest possessions, you may shudder at the thought of having it revoked. Perhaps you didn't even know this kind of sanction is possible, but according to Costco's policy, the store can not only refuse to sell someone a membership, it can also take it away without providing an explanation. We looked into potential reasons for revoked memberships and found that the number one offender is abusing Costco's hassle-free return policy.

Per the wholesaler's 100% satisfaction guarantee policy, customers are welcome to return any product they're unsatisfied with to any store location without time constraints. There are a few rare exceptions (for example, electronics only have a 90-day return window), but otherwise, it's fair to say that Costco is pretty generous with this policy and, in some cases, even allows returns on partially eaten foods. However, that doesn't mean that customers can abuse the policy without repercussions.

Making numerous returns every single month can raise some eyebrows and land you with a warning, followed by the potential cancellation of your membership. Certain egregious abuses of the return policy can result in termination without a warning — returning multiple electronics in a row within the 90-day window, asking for a membership refund just as it's about to expire only to sign up again, frequently returning seasonal items after using them, and returning items that were bought many, many years ago are all considered serious offenses and have resulted in immediate membership terminations in the past.