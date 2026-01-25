The Unique Addition That Makes Any Pot Of Chili Feel Heartier
Topped with cheese, sour cream, and a handful of scallions, there's nothing cozier than a warm bowl of chili during the height of winter. Whether you prefer yours con carne or vegetarian-friendly, there are types of chili to fit virtually every palate, sensitivity, or dietary preference. If you're looking for a version with an extra hit of protein — or for a vegan or gluten-free option — look no further than quinoa, the humble super food that's packed with magnesium, zinc, iron, and fiber.
It's a common myth that quinoa is a grain — it's actually a seed, and when it's cooked, it becomes fluffy and airy. This is what makes it an ideal addition to your favorite chili recipe: When combined with typical chili-style beans, like black beans and kidney beans, quinoa compliments and helps mimic the hearty texture of ground beef. The more quinoa you add, the thicker, more meat-like texture you'll get.
In addition to texture, quinoa is also great at soaking up flavor. In Miriam Hahn's veggie-friendly quinoa chili recipe, the quinoa cooks in the pot alongside the onions, garlic, jalapeños, paprika, and cumin. Instead of cooking it in water first, which wouldn't allow for it to soak up much flavor, it has ample time to absorb all that deliciousness. If you prefer to cook it separately, make sure you cook it in something like vegetable broth, or water infused with herbs and spices.
Quinoa chili is as easy as it gets
Unlike meat-based chili recipes that require you to brown the meat before cooking, quinoa can be added straight to the pot. Additionally, fluffy quinoa only takes less than 30 minutes to achieve on the stove, which makes it a super quick weeknight meal if you prep your veggies and beans in advance. That being said, there is a reason you should consider toasting quinoa before adding it to your chili: it amps up its nutty flavor, and it only takes a few extra minutes of your time. Ground beef chili, on the other hand, can take up to an hour and 30 minutes on the stove, making it a much more time consuming meal.
To make quinoa chili that requires even less effort, the slow cooker is one of the best and easiest cooking methods you can utilize. The only prep that's involved in slow cooker quinoa chili is a bit of chopping and measuring. Of course, you should always rinse quinoa before cooking it to avoid potential bitterness. Once you've assembled all of your ingredients, all you need to do is add them to your slow cooker, stir them all together, turn it on, and you can let it be for a few hours. While it's cooking, don't forget to prep your favorite toppings for an ultra-comforting (and extra healthy) chili dinner.