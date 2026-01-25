The Unique Addition That Makes Any Pot Of Chili Feel Heartier

Topped with cheese, sour cream, and a handful of scallions, there's nothing cozier than a warm bowl of chili during the height of winter. Whether you prefer yours con carne or vegetarian-friendly, there are types of chili to fit virtually every palate, sensitivity, or dietary preference. If you're looking for a version with an extra hit of protein — or for a vegan or gluten-free option — look no further than quinoa, the humble super food that's packed with magnesium, zinc, iron, and fiber.

It's a common myth that quinoa is a grain — it's actually a seed, and when it's cooked, it becomes fluffy and airy. This is what makes it an ideal addition to your favorite chili recipe: When combined with typical chili-style beans, like black beans and kidney beans, quinoa compliments and helps mimic the hearty texture of ground beef. The more quinoa you add, the thicker, more meat-like texture you'll get.

In addition to texture, quinoa is also great at soaking up flavor. In Miriam Hahn's veggie-friendly quinoa chili recipe, the quinoa cooks in the pot alongside the onions, garlic, jalapeños, paprika, and cumin. Instead of cooking it in water first, which wouldn't allow for it to soak up much flavor, it has ample time to absorb all that deliciousness. If you prefer to cook it separately, make sure you cook it in something like vegetable broth, or water infused with herbs and spices.