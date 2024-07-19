8 Tips For Making Fluffy Quinoa, According To A Personal Chef

Quinoa is a master of disguise. It's made its way into the mainstream food scene as a whole grain, when it's actually a seed. Its nutty flavor is easily adaptable for a wide range of recipes from savory quinoa veggie burgers to loaded chocolate chip cookies. There are dozens of varieties of quinoa, but only three are widely available — red, white, and black. White quinoa is the variety you're likely to find in your local grocery store.

Part of quinoa's rise in popularity is due to its nutritional value. One cup contains 8 grams of protein and five grams of fiber. It's also an excellent source of minerals like manganese, magnesium, and folate. In culinary school, we studied grains like quinoa for weeks, learning the basics of how to prepare them to preserve their health benefits and make the most of their diverse flavors. During my time as a personal chef, this made it easy to incorporate quinoa into the weekly menus of my clients who were looking for healthy, nutrient-dense foods.

Quinoa is often compared to or suggested as a healthier alternative to rice. They're even cooked similarly. However, when it comes to texture, quinoa and rice have a few differences. Rice cooks up light and fluffy but, when done properly, quinoa should surpass rice on the fluffiness scale. It's easy to cook, but also easy to botch if you don't know the steps to take to achieve fluffy quinoa perfection. These tips will help you get it right every time.